RSMSSB CET Result 2023 OUT for Graduation Level: Check SSO Login Link Here

RSMSSB CET Result 2023 is available on the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board. Candidates can download from here.

RSMSSB CET Result 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) announced Rajasthan CET Result on April 28, 2023. The candidates can check the direct link to RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Result from the official website i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, they can login into the provided link.

RSMSSB CET Result Link Check Here RSMSSB CET Result Notice Download Here



How to Download RSMSSB CET Result 2023 ?

Rajasthan CET Result is released by the board and can be checked by login into the website of SSO. The candidates can check the steps to download the result below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSO Rajasthan - sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Login into your account using your SSO ID/Username and Password

Step 3: Download Rajasthan CET Result 2023

Step 4: Take the print out of the result

RSMSSB CET Graduation Result: Check Marks Normalisation Process

RSMSSB CET Result 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) Exam Name Common Eligibility Test (CET)- Graduate Level Category Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Result 2023 RSMSSB CET Exam Date January 7 and 8, 2023 RSMSSB CET Result Date April 28, 2023 Official Website www. rsmssb. rajasthan. gov. in

CET Result 2023: RSMSSB CET Interview 2023

The candidates who have qualified in the exam will be called to appear for Rajasthan CET Round. The details regarding the interview will be announced in due course of time. The candidates

RSMSSB CET Cutoff Marks 2023

The board shall also release the cut-off marks for the exam on its official website in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.

The board conducted Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the Graduation Level on 07 January 2023 (Saturday) and on 08 January 2023 (Sunday). The exam was held in two shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.