MPSC Combine Answer Key 2023 Download PDF for Combined Prelims Set A, B, C, and D

MPSC Combined Answer Key 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is conducting the MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined) prelims exam on April 30, 2023. Jagran Josh has provided tentative answer keys to help aspirants determine their performance and arrive at their expected scores with the help of the MPSC Combine answer key provisionally released. MPSC will release the official MPSC Combine Group B, C answer key pdf a few days after the exam.

The MPSC Combine is one of the highly competitive examinations conducted every year to recruit suitable candidates for the various Group B posts i.e Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI). A direct link to download and check MPSC Combined 2023 answer key to calculate the marks is shared below.

MPSC Combined Answer Key 2023

The Group B MPSC Combine answer key 2023 will be uploaded in pdf form officially by the commission soon. After the exam is over, the officials will first release the provisional answer key and then the final answer key will be uploaded on the official website. Those who have appeared in the exam should download the answer key to predict their qualifying chances so that they can commence their preparation for the further rounds at the earliest. The MPSC Combine Answer key pdf download link will be activated soon on this page to help aspirants in checking the responses marked by them.

How to Calculate Scores by Using an MPSC Combine 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates must note that there shall be negative markings in the MPSC combined exam. They can follow the quick steps to calculate the tentative scores for the prelims exam shared below:

Each question carries 1 mark.

There is a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect response.

Total marks obtained by the candidate: (Number of correct answers X 1)- (Number of wrong responses X 0.25 mark)

How to Download Official MPSC Group B Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can use the following steps to download the official answer key of the MPSC combined prelims exam.

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘answer key of examinations under the ‘candidate information’.

Step 3: Now search for the MPSC Combine Group B prelims answer key 2023 and click on the file.

Step 4: Download the answer key pdf for future reference.

MPSC Combined Previous Years' Official Answer Keys

Along with the question papers pdf, the commission also releases the provisional and final answer key pdf for both prelims and mains exams. Below we have compiled the previous year's answer key pdfs for the aspirants who are going to appear in the upcoming exam.

MPSC Combine Answer Key 2022

Candidates can download the official answer key for MPSC Group B, C 2022 for prelims and mains exam from the link shared below:

Exam Name Answer Key PDF MPSC Group B Combine Prelims Exam 2022 Download PDF

MPSC Combine Answer Key 2021

Candidates can download the official answer key for MPSC Combine 2021 for prelims and mains exam from the link shared below:

Exam Name Answer Key PDF MPSC Group B Combine Prelims Exam 2021 Download PDF MPSC Group B Combine Mains Exam Paper 1 2021 Download PDF MPSC Group B Police Sub-Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2021 Download PDF MPSC Group B State Tax Inspector Mains Exam Paper 2 2021 Download PDF MPSC Group B Assistant Section Officer Mains Exam Paper 2 2021 Download PDF

MPSC Combine Answer Key 2020

Candidates can download the official answer key for MPSC Combine 2020 for prelims and mains exam from the link shared below: