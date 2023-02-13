RSMSSB CHO Admit Card 2023 To Release Today For 3531 Post @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Latest Updates

Rajasthan SMSSB will release the Admit Card for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts today i.e. 13th February 2023 on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check download link.

RSMSSB CHO Admit Card 2023 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the Admit Card for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts today i.e. 13th February 2023 on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the written exam for the Community Health Officer post on 19 February 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above post can download their Admit Card from the official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

It is noted that the RSMSSB CHO Exam 2023 is to be held on 19 February 2023 from 10.30 AM to 12.00 PM across the state. Under the recruitment drive for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts, a total of 3531 vacancies will be filled in the state.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts are advised to download RSMSSB CHO admit card 2023 after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

RSMSSB Community Health Officer (CHO): Update

Post Name Community Health Officer Number of Posts 3531 Date of Exam 19 February 2023. Duration of Exam 90 minutes Subjects General Awareness and Domain Knowledge Exam Time 10.30 AM till 12.00 PM.

Candidates should note that no one will be allowed to appear in the examination hall without an admit card with the additional documents including id proof.

You can download the RSMSSB CHO Admit Card 2023 after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: RSMSSB CHO Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit to the official website of the Rajasthan State Recruitment Board - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Get Admit Card’ Option appearing on the homepage

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials including your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Download RSMSSB CHO Admit Card 2023 and save the same for future reference.