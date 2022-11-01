RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: 3531 Vacancies Notified, Apply From 8 November @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is looking to recruit candidates for Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts for which there are 3531 vacancies available. Interested people can apply online for RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 from 08 November 2022. The link to apply will close on 07 December 2022.

Those who are interested to get this job should have a qualification in Nursing. For other details, the candidates can go through the RSMSSB CHO PDF.

RSMSSB CHO Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application- 07 December 2022

RSMSSB CHO Vacnacy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO) - 3531



Non-TSP 3071 TSP 460

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc in Community Health OR Nurse (GNM or B.Sc) OR Ayurveda Practitioner (BAMS) from a recognized university

Registered in respective Rajasthan Nursing Council/Board of Indian Medicine, Rajasthan

AND

All candidates have to appear for a screening exam and shortlisted candidates:

Having a certificate in Community Health (CCH)/B.Sc in Community Health/B.Sc Nursing with Integrated Curriculam or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing with integrated curriculum will be posted on contractual post of CHO in SHC H& WC. Those who do not possess such qualification have to pass the 6 months bridge course successfully.

RSMSSB CHO Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for RSMSSB CHO 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of an exam.

RSMSSB CHO Exam 2022

The exam will be conducted through offline mode. The duration of the exam is 1 hour and 30 minutes. The exam consists of 100 Multiple-Choice Questions. Each question will be of 4 marks.

How to Submit RSMSSB CHO Application 2022 ?

The candidates are required to apply online on by clicking on ‘Apply Online Link’or by login into the SSO website.

Application Fee: