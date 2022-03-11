RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2022 (Announced) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2022 has been announced by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Release Date and other details here.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam date for recruitment to the post of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor. Candidates who have applied for the above-mentioned posts can download the notice from the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice released on RSMSSB Website, the board has decided to conduct the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 on 18 June 2022 (Saturday) and Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022 on 19 June 2022 (Sunday). The admit card for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for the latest updates.

This drive is being conducted to recruit a total of 10157 vacancies out of which 9862 are for Jr Computer Instructor and 295 for Senior Computer Instructor Posts. The selection for the candidates will be done on the merit list prepared on the basis of a written exam followed by an interview/DV. The online application process for the same was started on 8 February and ended on 9 March 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2022?

Visit the official website of rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Basic & Sr. Computer Instructor 2022 : Important Information Regarding Exam Schedule' flashing on the homepage. Click on 'Download'. A PDF will be opened. Check RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2022 and save it for future use.

Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2022