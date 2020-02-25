RSMSSB Exam Date 2020 for Librarian, Pharmacist Posts Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Updates

RSMSSB Exam Date 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the exam dates for the posts of Librarian, Pharmacist and other posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these RSMSSB Librarian, Pharmacist Posts can check the exam dates on the official site of RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, the written exam for Librarian Grade III Direct Recruitment will be conducted on 12 April 2020.

The written examination for Pharmacist Grade III Direct Recruitment Exam 2018 will be conducted on 19 April 2020. Candidates can check details of the other exams dates on the short notification available on the official website.

It is noted that the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) had released the official notification for recruitment of 700 posts of Librarian Grade 3 posts in Secondary Education Department of the Rajasthan Government.

All the candidates who have applied for these exams under the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) can check the details schedule which can guide them for details of the examination.

Direct Link for RSMSSB Exam Dates 2020



How to Download RSMSSB Exam Dates 2020

Visit the official website RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the News & Notifications sections on the home page.

Click on the link Notification for Exam Dates Regarding Various Recruitments of RSSB given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the exam schedule.

You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

ESIC Gulbarga Recruitment 2020, Apply for Tutor and Other Posts

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

Air India Recruitment 2020: Apply for Flight Dispatcher Posts in AASL

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board for latest updates regarding the Librarian, Pharmacist. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.