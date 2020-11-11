RSMSSB Recruitment 2020-21 for 1128 Forest Guard and Forester Posts: Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, 10th/12th Pass Eligible

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Forester & Forest Guard. A total of 1041 vacancies are available out of which 886 are for Forest Guard Posts and 87 for the post of Forester.

Online applications will be invited for RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2020. RSMSSB Registration will start on 08 December 2020 (Tuesday). Eligible and interested candidates can submit RSMSSB Forest Guard Application on or before 07 January 2021 on the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates seeking to apply for Rajasthan Forest Guard Recruitment should 10th class/12th class passed. More details on RSMSSB Recriuitment for Forest Guard and Forester Posts are given below:

Important Dates

Start Date for Submission of the Online Application: 08 December 2020

Last Date for Submission of the Online Application: 07 January 2021

RSMSSB Forest Vacancy Detail

Forest Guard -1041 Posts

Forester - 87 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB Forest Guard and Forester Posts

Educational Qualification:

Forest Guard - Candidate should be 10th class passed and Knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture

Forester - Candidate should be 12th class passed and Knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture

Age Limit:

Forest Guard - 18 years to 24 years

Forester - 18 years to 40 years

Selection Process for RSMSSB Forest Guard and Forester Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam, physical test etc.

How to Apply for RSMSSB Forest Guard and Forester Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested persons can apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website from 08 December to 07 January 2021. They are also required to register on SSO - sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

RSMSSB Recruitment Notification for Forest Guard and Forester

Official website

