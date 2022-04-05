Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RSMSSB JE Exam Date 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Admit Card Soon

RSMSSB JE Exam Date 2022 is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the exam date, time, and admit card updates here.

Created On: Apr 5, 2022 13:24 IST
RSMSSB JE Exam Date 2022

RSMSSB JE Exam Date 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam date for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the RSMSSB JE Exam Notice, the exam will be conducted on 07, 08 and 09 May 2022 as per the schedule below:

Post Name

Exam Date

Exam Time

RSMSSB JE Civil Degree Direct Exam 2022

07 May 2022

From 10 AM to 12 PM

RSMSSB JE Civil Diploma Direct Exam 2022

07 May 2022

From 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM

RSMSSB JE Electrical Degree Direct Exam 2022

08 May 2022

From 10 AM to 12 PM

RSMSSB JE Electrical Diploma Direct Exam 2022

08 May 2022

From 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM

RSMSSB JE Mechanical/Electrical Degree Direct Exam 2022

09 May 2022

From 10 AM to 12 PM

RSMSSB JE Mechanical/Electrical Diploma Direct Exam 2022

09 May 2022

From 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2022

The candidates are required to download RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2022 in order to appear for the exam. RSMSSB JE Admit Card Link will be available in due course on the official website.

RSMSSB has published the RSMSSB JE Notification 2022 for a total of 1092 vacancies Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineers.

 

 

 

