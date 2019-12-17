 RSMSSB Junior Instructor and Industry Development Admit Card Details and Exam Schedule Available @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has published the exam schedule and announced the admit card release date on its official website.

As per the official notice, RSMSSB Exam will start from 22 December 2019 and end on 24 December 2019. Industry Development Handloom Inspector and Salt Inspector Exam will be held on 22 December 2019 (Sunday). The exam for the post of Junior Instructor (Mechanic Diesel Engine) and Junior Instructor (Electronics Mechanic) is on 23 December 2019 (Monday). Junior Instructor (Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) and Junior Instructor (Wireman) exam is scheduled on 24 December 2019 (Tuesday).

All those candidates who have applied for the said posts can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

Candidates will be required to download the admit card in order to appear for the exam. As per the notice, RSMSSB Admit Card is available from 16 December 2019 on RSMSSB Official Website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates should carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID Proof and paste a latest photograph of 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm on their admit card.

For more details and instructions the candidates should read the PDF notice given below.

RSMSSB Admit Card and Exam Dates Notice

The board will upload answer keys after the exam on its official website. Examinees may submit an objection against any answer with a payment of Rs. 100 per objection within 72 hours from the upload of answer key.

RSMSSB had invited 402 posts of Junior Instructor in the month of May 2018 against advertisment number 08/2018