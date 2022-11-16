RSMSSB Librarian DV Date 2022 (Released) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

Rajasthan SMSSB has uploaded the document verification schedule for the Librarian post on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download schedule here.

RSMSSB Librarian DV Schedule 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the details document verification schedule for the post of Librarian Grade III direct recruitment on its official website. The document verification for the Librarian Grade III post will be conducted from 29 November 2022 onward. Candidates qualified for the certificate verification round for the above post can download the RSMSSB Librarian DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Alternatively, RSMSSB Librarian DV Schedule 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Link To Download: RSMSSB Librarian DV Schedule 2022





It is noted that RSMSSB had conducted the written exam for the post of Librarian Grade III on 11 September 2022 and declared result of shortlisted candidates on 14 October 2022. Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear in the document verification round as per the selection process for the Librarian Grade III post.

Now Commission will be conducting the document verification for the qualified candidates on 29-30 November 2022. Candidates shortlisted for DV round can apply online for the same from 22 to 30 November 2022 in online mode.

You can download the RSMSSB Librarian DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RSMSSB Librarian DV Schedule 2022