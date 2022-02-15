RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2022 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in,Check DV Schedule

RSMSSB has released the provisional list of the candidates selected in for Agriculture Supervisor post on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check DV schedule here.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional list of the candidates qualified in Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2021on its official website. All such candidates who have part of selection process for the Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor post can check the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2022 from the official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB has uploaded the PDF of the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Agriculture Supervisor on its website. You can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to News & Notifications section available on the home page. Click on ‘Download-Agriculture Supervisor 2021 : List of Provisional Candidate’ Link on the home page. Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result PDF in a new window and save the same for future reference.

According to the short notice released, candidates selected provisionally will have to appear for the document verification as marked in the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2022 on 24 February 2022. Candidates are advised to ensure their presence on the venue and dates with the essential documents mentioned in the short notice.

You can download the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2022 directly with the link given below.