RSMSSB REET Level 2 Result 2023: Download PDF for Maths and Science at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB REET Level 2 Result 2023 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Direct Link to Download PDF for Science and Maths Subjects Here.

RSMSSB REET Level 2 Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) published the result of REET Mains Exam 2023 for Maths and Science Subjects for Upper Primary School Teacher (Level 2). The result is made in a PDF. The result pdf is available on the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Level 2 Result for Science Maths PDF Link

The candidates can also check the list of selected candidates in the PDF link provided in this article below. The pdf contains the roll numbers of selected candidates, cutoff marks and other details.

RSMSSB REET Science Maths Result PDF Download Here

How to Download REET Mains Result 2023 for Level 2 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of RSMSSB

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Upper Primary School Teacher 2022 (Sci-Maths):List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’

Step 3: Download RSMSSB REET Mains Result PDF

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

REET Level 2 Result Overview 2023



Name of the Organization Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board Exam Name REET Mains Level 2 Exam 2023 Number of Vacancies 27000 Posts Science and Maths Vacancies 7435 Posts Post name Upper Primary Teacher (Level 2, Class 6 to 8) Subjects Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, Math and Language Exam Date February to March 2023 Passing marks 50% Marks REET Mains Level 2 SST Result 2023 June 2, 2023 REET Mains Level 2 Maths & Science Result 2023 June 02, 2023 Selection Process Written Exam and Document Verification Official Website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB REET Level 2 Cutoff Marks for Science and Maths 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff marks by visiting the PDF link available above. The cutoff marks are available for all the categories including General, EWS, SC, ST, OBC, MBC and SAH.

RSMSSB REET Level 2 DV Round 2023

The document verification will be done for all the shortlisted candidates. The date, time and venue of the DV round will be announced in due course of time.

It is to be noted that, REET Level 2 SST results on June 3, 2023 were already released by the board on June 2, 2023. The result for the remaining subjects (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi) will be available shortly on the website of the board.

REET Level 2 SST Result 2023

The said exam was held on February 23 2023. Online applications were invited, against advertisement number 13/2022, dated December 16, 2022, and revised release dated May 24, 2023.