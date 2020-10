RSMSSB Revised Calendar 2020-21 PDF out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Rajasthan Patwari, Jr. Engineer & Other Forthcoming Exam Dates Here

RSMSSB Revised Calendar 2020-21 PDF: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released RSMSSB Revised Calendar 2020-21 PDF on its website for various recruitment exams including Patwari, Stenographer, Librarian Grade 3, Pharmacist Grade 3, Agriculture, Junior Instructor and Junior Engineer (JE) for various department. Candidates can check the revised exam schedule on the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the RSMSSB Revised Dates, The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the recruitment exams between 29 September 2020 to 21 March 2021. Candidates can check the detailed RSMSSB Exam Dates 2020 in the table given below. Earlier, RSMSSB Exam Calendar2010-21 PDF was released on 27 June 2020.

Rajasthan 2020 Forthcoming Exam Dates are tentative. There may be changed in the dates due to COVID-19. The admit cards for aforesaid exams to be released in due course. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website for latest updates.

RSMSSB Exam Name RSMSSB Exam Date Junior Engineer (Electrical) Degree Holder, Combined Competitive Exam 2020 29 November 2020 Junior Engineer (Electrical) Diploma Holder, Combined Competitive Exam 2020 29 November 2020 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Degree Holder, Combined Competitive Exam 2020 for Water Resource Department 5 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma Holder Combined Competitive Exam 2020 for Water Resource Department 5 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Degree) for Public Work Department, for the Water Resource Department, Rajasthan State Agriculture Department Board, Public Health Engineering Department 06 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam (Diploma) for the Public Work Department, for the Water Resource Department, Rajasthan State Agricultre Department Board, Public Health Engineering Department 06 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) Exam (Degree) for Public Health Engineering Department 26 December 2020 Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) Exam (Diploma) for Public Health Engineering Department 26 December 2020 Pharmacist Direct Recruitment 2018 27 December 2020 Investigator Direct Recruitment 2019 27 December 2020 Patwari Direct Recruitment 2019 10 January 2021 (First Stage) 10 January 2021 (Second Stage) 17 January 2021 (Third Stage) 17 January 2021 (Fourth Stage) 24 January 2021 (Fifth Stage) 24 January 2021 (Sixth Stage) Stenographer Competitive Direct Recruitment Exam 2018 21 March 2021 (First Stage) 21 March 2021 (Second Stage)

Download RSMSSB Revised Calendar 2020-21 PDF