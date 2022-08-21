RSMSSB Revised Exam Date 2022 (Released) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check JE, Jr.Instructor and Librarian Schedule

RSMSSB Revised Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Rajasthan MSSB has released the revised exam schedule for of Jr Instructor and other posts on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Revised Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the revised exam schedule for the posts of Jr Instructor, Junior Engineer and Librarian Grade-III on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Jr Instructor, Junior Engineer and Librarian Grade-III posts can download the RSMSSB Revised Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of RSMSSB-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The direct link to download the RSMSSB Revised Exam Schedule 2022 is available below, you can download the same here.

Direct Link to Download: RSMSSB Revised Exam Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, RSMSSB will conduct the Junior Engineer (Agriculture) Direct Recruitment 2022 and Junior Instructor on 10 September 2022. Exam for the Librarian Grade-III 2022 will be held on 11 September 2022.

Commission will released the Admit Card downloading date for the above exam in due course of time on its official website. You can download the RSMSSB Revised Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Revised Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps