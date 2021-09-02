RSMSSB Steno 2018: Phase 2 Exam Date Announced @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

RSMSSB Steno 2018: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published a notice regarding the commencement of the phase 2 exam for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. The candidates who have successfully qualified in the RSMSSB Steno Phase 1 2018 Exam are eligible to appear in phase 2. The complete notice regarding the phase 2 exam is available on the official website.

According to the notice, the board has announced that the RSMSSB Steno 2018 Phase 2 Exam for 1211 vacancies will be held from 29 October to 31 October 2021. The instructions for the same will be released by next week. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates. This drive is being done to recruit 1211 vacancies of Stenographer Posts. The selection will be based on written test and skill test.

Moreover, the board has announced that the final list of Combined Junior Engineer Direct Recruitment Exam 2020, Investigator would be released in due course of the time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Download RSMSSB Steno 2021 Official Notice PDF

