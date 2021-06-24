RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key 2021 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF, Submit Objection from 26 June

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), has released the answer key and Master Question Paper of the exam for the post of Stenographer. Details Here

RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), has released the answer key and Master Question Paper of the exam for the post of Stenographer. Candidates can download RSMSSB Steno Answer Key from the RSMSSB website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan Stenographer Answer Key for Paper 1 and Paper 2, directly, through the link below:

RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key Download Key for Paper 1

RSMSSB Stenographer Question Paper Download Key for Paper 1

RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key Download Key for Paper 2

RSMSSB Stenographer Question Paper Download Key for Paper 2

Candidates having any objection regarding the answer key can submit their representation against the first answer key through online mode from 26 June 2021 to 28 June 2021. They are required to pay Rs. 100/- per objection using their SSO ID on e-mitra payment gateway.

RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key Notice for Paper 1

RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key Notice for Paper 2

How to Download RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘Download’ Link given under ‘Stenographer 2018: First Answer Key, Code-101B (2nd Paper)’ and ‘Stenographer 2018: First Answer Key, Code-101A (1st Paper)’ Download RSMSSB Steno Answer Key PDF

RSMSSB Steno Combined Recruitment Exam 2018 was held on 21 March 2021 (Sunday) from 8 AM to 11 AM for Paper 1 and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 PM for Paper 2.

RSMSSB Steno Result shall be released after considering all the objections.