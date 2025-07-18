RSMSSB VDO 2025 Form Last Date Extended, Now Apply Online till July 25; Direct Link

RSMSSB VDO 2025 Last Date Extended: The last date to apply online for the post of VDO has now been extended to 25 July 2025. Previously, the registration was about to end on 18 July 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment must register themselves before the deadline. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 31 August 2025. The exam pattern consists of 160 questions which carries 200 marks. The exam will be of 3 hours duration. There is also a provision of negative marking (1/3rd marks will be deducted for each incorrect response).
RSMSSB VDO 2025: Updated Schedule
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Released
|
17 Jun 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
19 Jun 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
25 July 2025
|
Fee Payment Deadline
|
25 July 2025
|
Exam Date
|
31 Aug 2025
Eligibility Criteria & Vacancy Breakdown of RSSB VDO
Candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the post of VDO. There are a total of 850 vacancies for the Village Development Officer. Check the details below:
-
Vacancies: 850 posts (683 Non‑TSP; 167 TSP)
-
Age Limit: 18-40 years as of January 1, 2026
-
Educational Qualification: Graduation + one of the following computer certifications: O‑Level, COPA/DPCS, Diploma in CS/Application, or RS‑CIT.
Application Fee for RSSB VDO
Candidates can pay the application fee Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. The application fee varies according to the category of the candidate.
-
General / OBC (CL): ₹600
-
OBC (NCL) / EWS / SC / ST / PwBD: ₹400
-
Correction Fee: ₹300
How to Apply for RSMSSB VDO 2025
Candidate who are going to apply for the RSSB VDO recruitment can follow the given steps:
-
Visit rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
Create or login with your SSO account (One‑Time Registration).
-
Navigate to Recruitment → VDO (Advt No. 03/2025).
-
Fill in personal, academic, and category details.
-
Upload scanned photo, signature, and certificates (10th, graduation, computer certificate, domicile, caste, etc.).
-
Pay the required application fee.
-
Submit the form, then download and print the confirmation receipt.
Apply Online Link for RSSB VDO Posts
Don’t miss the revised deadline! Use the link below to start your application for RSSB Village Development Officer 2025:
|
RSSB VDO Application Form 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation