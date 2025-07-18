RSMSSB VDO 2025 Form Last Date Extended, Now Apply Online till July 25; Direct Link

RSMSSB VDO 2025 Last Date Extended: The last date to apply online for the post of VDO has now been extended to 25 July 2025. Previously, the registration was about to end on 18 July 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment must register themselves before the deadline. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 31 August 2025. The exam pattern consists of 160 questions which carries 200 marks. The exam will be of 3 hours duration. There is also a provision of negative marking (1/3rd marks will be deducted for each incorrect response).

Candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the post of VDO. There are a total of 850 vacancies for the Village Development Officer. Check the details below:

Vacancies: 850 posts (683 Non‑TSP; 167 TSP)

Age Limit: 18-40 years as of January 1, 2026

Educational Qualification: Graduation + one of the following computer certifications: O‑Level, COPA/DPCS, Diploma in CS/Application, or RS‑CIT.

Application Fee for RSSB VDO

Candidates can pay the application fee Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. The application fee varies according to the category of the candidate.

General / OBC (CL): ₹600

OBC (NCL) / EWS / SC / ST / PwBD: ₹400

Correction Fee: ₹300

How to Apply for RSMSSB VDO 2025

Candidate who are going to apply for the RSSB VDO recruitment can follow the given steps: