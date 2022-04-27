RSMSSB VDO Exam Marks 2021 (Out): Check Link Here for Gram Vikas Adhikari Scores

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has announced the marks of VDO Exam 2021. Download From Here.

RSMSSB VDO Exam Marks 2021 Download: Candidates who appeared in RSMSSB VDO Exam can, now, check their RSMSSB VDO Marks as released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (Jaipur). They are required to login into their account on SSO Rajasthan Website i.e. sso.rajasthan.gov.in. However, RSMSSB Gram Vikas Adhikari Marks Link is also provided below:

RSMSSB VDO Exam was held on 27 and 28 December 2021 and RSMSSB VDO Result was declared on 12 April 2022 on the official website i.e. rsmssb.gov.in All shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the main exam. RSMSSB VDO Mains Exam will be held on 07 July 2022 (Saturday) in the state of Rajasthan. The timings of the exam are 10 AM to 12 PM.

All shortlisted candidates can the new syllabus of the exam scheme of RSMSSB Gram Vikas Adhikari Mains Exam below:

RSMSSB VDO Mains Exam Pattern and Syllabus PDF

How to Download RSMSSB VDO Marks 2022 ?

Go to the official Rajasthan SSO Website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin Login into your account using your ID and Password Download RSMSSB Gram Vikas Adhikari Marks

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment Notification was released on 08 September 2021 A total of 3896 vacancies for the post of Village Development Officer (VDO) at the official website. Online Applications were invited from 10 September to 11 October 2021.