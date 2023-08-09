RTMNU Result 2023: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result Download Link at nagpuruniversity.ac.in

RTMNU Result 2023: The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has released the B.Tech, B.Voc., P.G. Diploma program and other courses result on the official website. Download the result PDF from the result section available at the official website nagpuruniversity.ac.in. The examination authority declares the UG, PG, and P.G. Diploma program results.

RTMNU Result 2023: The examination authority of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has released Results for various programs. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at nagpuruniversity.ac.in. To check the Results of semesters exams, candidates have to enter their Roll No. RTMNU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam. 

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, formerly Nagpur University, situated in Nagpur, Maharashtra is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university is named after Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, a spiritual leader, orator, and musician from Vidarbha. The university has departments like Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies which offers the various UG and PG programs. Apart from that it also offer PG Foundation Course in various subjects, Bachelor of Vocation course. For students, staff, and faculty members, RTMNU has modern and upgraded facilities.

RTMNU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News

As per the latest update the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result 2023 has been declared for the programs B.Tech, B.Voc., P.G. Diploma program in Human Rights & Duties Education, 

Check here the direct link for Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

RTMNU University Result 2023: Steps to Check Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. 

How to Check RTMNU Result 2023?

Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - nagpuruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Examination segment 

Step 3: Choose the result

Step 4: Result Window will appare, Fill your details 

Step 5: Check the results and download it

RTMNU Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result direct link (Latest). 

Course

RTMNU Result Dates

Result Links

B.Tech. (Chemical Engineering) Third Semester

8-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech. (Chemical Technology) Third Semester (Food Technology)

8-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech. (Chemical Technology) Third Semester (Pulp & Paper Technology)

8-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech. (Chemical Technology) Third Semester (Petrol Reffing & Petrochem)

8-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech. (Chemical Technology) Third Semester (Technology of Oil, Fats and Surfactants)

8-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech. (Chemical Technology) Third Semester (Plastics and Polymer Technology)

8-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech. (Chemical Technology) Third Semester (Surface Coating Technology)

8-Aug-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) Fourth Semester

8-Aug-2023

Click here

P.G. Dip. in Human Rights & Duties Education

8-Aug-2023

Click here

P.G. Diploma in Fashion Technology First Semester

8-Aug-2023

Click here

RTMNU, Nagpur Highlights

University Name

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University,

Formerly Nagpur University

Established

1923

Departments
  • Faculty of Science and Technology
  • Faculty of Commerce and Management 
  • Faculty of Humanities
  • Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies
  • PG Foundation Course
  • Bachelor of Vocation course

RTMNU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Campus size

327 acres

FAQ

Is RTMNU recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

Is RTMNU Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has released the results of various courses and programs. The RTMNU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my RTMNU result 2023 for the semester exam?

The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check RTMNU results on this page.

