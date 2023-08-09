RTMNU Result 2023: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result Download Link at nagpuruniversity.ac.in

RTMNU Result 2023: The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has released the B.Tech, B.Voc., P.G. Diploma program and other courses result on the official website. Download the result PDF from the result section available at the official website nagpuruniversity.ac.in. The examination authority declares the UG, PG, and P.G. Diploma program results.

RTMNU Result 2023: The examination authority of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has released Results for various programs. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at nagpuruniversity.ac.in. To check the Results of semesters exams, candidates have to enter their Roll No. RTMNU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, formerly Nagpur University, situated in Nagpur, Maharashtra is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university is named after Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, a spiritual leader, orator, and musician from Vidarbha. The university has departments like Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies which offers the various UG and PG programs. Apart from that it also offer PG Foundation Course in various subjects, Bachelor of Vocation course. For students, staff, and faculty members, RTMNU has modern and upgraded facilities.

RTMNU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News

As per the latest update the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result 2023 has been declared for the programs B.Tech, B.Voc., P.G. Diploma program in Human Rights & Duties Education,

Check here the direct link for Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

To Check RTMNU Result 2023 Direct Link

RTMNU University Result 2023: Steps to Check Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets.

How to Check RTMNU Result 2023?

Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - nagpuruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Examination segment

Step 3: Choose the result

Step 4: Result Window will appare, Fill your details

Step 5: Check the results and download it

RTMNU Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result direct link (Latest).

RTMNU, Nagpur Highlights