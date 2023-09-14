RUHS Recruitment 2023 For Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

RUHS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur has released notification for the 74 posts of Assistant Professor (Medical) on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including MD/MS/DNB in the concerned disciplines can apply for these posts on or before September 26, 2023.
The recruitment process for the Assistant Professors posts in various Broad speciality and Super speciality subjects will be based purely on the Score/Merit obtained by the applicants in the Computer Based Examination.
RUHS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Closing date of application: September 26, 2023
- Correction of online application form: October 3 to 7, 2023
- Printing of admit card: Will be declared later
- Tentative dates of on-line examination: Will be declared later
- Declaration of Applicant's Score on RUHS website: Will be declared later
RUHS Recruitment 2023: Scheme of Examination
The written examination will be conducted in online mode in computer based mode in objective type pattern. The question paper will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions carrying one marks each. The duration for the exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes) and there will be no negative marking for any wrong answers.
RUHS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
There are a total of 74 vacancies available for Assistant Professor posts in different disciplines.
RUHS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
As per norms of National Medical Commission (NMC) under Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in
Medical Institutions Regulations, 2022.
Anesthesiology: MD/MS/DNB in Anesthesiology with 1 year Senior Residency from a Medical
College recognized/permitted by NMC for PG Course in Anesthesiology.
ENT: MD/MS/DNB in ENT with 1 year Senior Residency from a Medical College recognized/permitted by NMC for PG Course in ENT
General Medicine: MD/MS/DNB in General Medicine with 1 year Senior Residency in General
Medicine from a Medical College recognized/permitted by NMC for PG Course in General Medicine.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
RUHS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
Non-refundable application fee of Rs. 5000/- (Rs. 2500 for SC and ST category of State of Rajasthan)
RUHS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
RUHS Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.ruhsraj.org/.
- Step 2: Click on the link RUHS Faculty recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now follow the instructions to fill up on-line application form available in this information booklet.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.