RUHS Recruitment 2023 For Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

RUHS Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur has invited online applications for the 74 posts of Assistant Professor (Medical) on its official website. Check notification pdf, selection process, how to apply and others.

RUHS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur has released notification for the 74 posts of Assistant Professor (Medical) on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including MD/MS/DNB in the concerned disciplines can apply for these posts on or before September 26, 2023.



The recruitment process for the Assistant Professors posts in various Broad speciality and Super speciality subjects will be based purely on the Score/Merit obtained by the applicants in the Computer Based Examination.

RUHS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: September 26, 2023

Correction of online application form: October 3 to 7, 2023

Printing of admit card: Will be declared later

Tentative dates of on-line examination: Will be declared later

Declaration of Applicant's Score on RUHS website: Will be declared later

RUHS Recruitment 2023: Scheme of Examination

The written examination will be conducted in online mode in computer based mode in objective type pattern. The question paper will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions carrying one marks each. The duration for the exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes) and there will be no negative marking for any wrong answers.

RUHS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are a total of 74 vacancies available for Assistant Professor posts in different disciplines.

RUHS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

As per norms of National Medical Commission (NMC) under Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in

Medical Institutions Regulations, 2022.

Anesthesiology: MD/MS/DNB in Anesthesiology with 1 year Senior Residency from a Medical

College recognized/permitted by NMC for PG Course in Anesthesiology.

ENT: MD/MS/DNB in ENT with 1 year Senior Residency from a Medical College recognized/permitted by NMC for PG Course in ENT

General Medicine: MD/MS/DNB in General Medicine with 1 year Senior Residency in General

Medicine from a Medical College recognized/permitted by NMC for PG Course in General Medicine.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



RUHS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Non-refundable application fee of Rs. 5000/- (Rs. 2500 for SC and ST category of State of Rajasthan)



RUHS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

RUHS Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.