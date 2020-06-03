RUHS MO Recruitment 2020 Short Notification Out @rusraj.org, 2000 Vacancies for Medical Officer Posts, Applications starts from 8 June

RUHS MO Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has released a short notification regarding the recruitment of Medical Officer Posts under Rajasthan Medical Services Rules-1963 (amended upto 2013) for the medical establishments under the control of Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan.

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the post of Medical Officer Posts from 8 June 2020 to 30 June 2020 on RUHS Website. According to the notice, the detailed notification for RUHS MO Recruitment 2020 will soon upload on the official website.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 30 June 2020

Exam Date: 12 July 2020

RUHS MO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 2000 Posts

RUHS MO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have MBBS Degree from a recognized University and also registered in Rajasthan Medical Council.

Age Limit - 22 to 47 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates)

RUHS MO Recruitment 2020 Short Notification

Detailed Notification- to release soon

Online Application Link - to active on 8 June

Official Website

How to apply for RUHS MO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates will be able to apply through the online mode once activated on the official website. The online application link will active on 8 June and remain active till 30 June 2020. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

