RVNL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 61 Manager And Other Posts, Selection Through Walk-in

RVNL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), under Ministry of Railway has invited online applications for 61 various posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts at rvnl.org. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the interview round which will be conducted from December 01, 2023 onwards.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including B.Tech/M/Tech and others as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

RVNL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the interview round which will be held from December 01-02, 2023. You can check the notification link for details of the post wise interview schedule mentioned in the notification.

RVNL Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 61 vacancies are to be filled under the recruitment drive including Chief Interface Coordinator, Chief Quality Assurance and Quality Control Manager, Chief OHS&E Manager, Planning Manager, BIM Managers, Senior Station Manager, Station Shift Manager, Deputy Quality Assurance And Control Manager and others. You can check the notification link for details of the number of posts, qualification, age limit and others.

Educational Qualification For RVNL 2023

Chief Interface Coordinator: Candidates should have B.E/B.Tech in Civil Structural/Geotechnical Engineering.

Chief Quality Assurance and Quality Control Manager: Candidates should have B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Structural/Geotechnical Engineering.

Chief OHS&E Manager: M.E/M.Tech in Industrial Safety.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



RVNL Posts 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the interview given in the notification. Candidates appearing in the interview will be required to produce the original documents relating to educational, experience, caste certificates ect for verification and also to submit self-attested photocopies thereof at the time to walk-in.

RVNL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for RVNL Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format and will have to appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 01-02, December 2023 (in accordance with the posts as given in the notification). You are advised to check the notification for details in this regards.