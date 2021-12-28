RVUNL Skill Test Schedule 2021-22 Announced for Informatics Assistant Post @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Update

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), Jaipur has released the skill test schedule the post of Informatics Assistant on its official website -energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RVUNL Skill Test Schedule 2021-22: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), Jaipur has released the skill test schedule the post of Informatics Assistant. All such candidates who have qualified for the Typing Skill Test round for Informatics Assistant can download their RVUNL Skill Test Schedule 2021-22 through the official website of RVUNL-energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RVUNL Skill Test Schedule 2021-22 after following the steps given below from the official website.

How to Download RVUNL Skill Test Schedule 2021-22 Steps Here

Visit the official website of RVUNL.i.e.energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Go to the Common Recruitment for various posts in State Power Companies section on home page. Click on ‘Exam Schedule Informatics Assistant (Phase-II)’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window where you will get the PDF of the exam schedule. Download RVUNL Skill Test Schedule 2021-22 and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download directly the RVUNL Skill Test Schedule 2021-22 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RVUNL Skill Test Schedule 2021-22

It is noted that Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), Jaipur is set to conduct the the skill test for the post of Informatics Assistant on 10 January 2022. Exam will be held in morning shift in the Jaipur, Rajasthan.

All such candidates who have successfully qualified for the Phase II exam for Informatics Assistant post will have to appear for the Typing Speed Test as per the selection process released earlier.

Candidates should note that the schedule is tentative and in case of any change in the examination date, revised date will be notified on the official website of Vidut Nigam. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.