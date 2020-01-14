SAGE University Bhopal - Inaugural Program

The SAGE Group ushered SAGE University Bhopal on last Saturday. This University is established at Sahara by Pass, Katara Extension Road Bhopal. The inaugural program was organized at Royal Sage Hall auditorium of this university. The program was inaugurated with lighting of lamp by religious preacher Swami Anubhavanand in association with Chancellor of SAGE University and CMD, SAGE Group Er.Sanjeev Agrawal. The program was also graced by Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and former Chief Minister of Madaya Pradesh Mr.Digvijay Dingh, Ex Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mr.Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Education Minister of M.P.Mr.Jeetu Patwari.

At this momentous occasion, Executive Directors of SAGE Group Ms.Shivani Agrawal and Ms.Sakshi Agrawal welcomed all dignitaries and share their thoughts related to this new venture.

In the welcome address CMD Er.Sanjeev Agrawal reciprocated that SAGE University Bhopal is the new milestone of SAGE Group which will create a new benchmark in education sector. After SAGE University Indore it will come up as a dream university for future generation’s students where they will get education as their interest, morality and placement.

In this gracious occasion Swami Anubhavanand addressed the gathering with his blessings that in today's world to compete with global scenarioò education sector needs modern courses. It is very hopeful that students will be facilitated all modern infrastructure, course design in SAGE University.

Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mr.Jeetu Patwari conveyed his best wishes by this saying that in near future SAGE University will sketch new map which will be blissful for new era students.

In this event Vice Chairman of SAGE Group Dr.Prashant Jain shared the gathering about the structure of courses like 11 Schools and 27 UG courses in which School of Architecture, Planning and Design, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Advance Computing,Computer Application, Journalism and Mass Communication, Engineering and Technology, Sciences are few of them.

At this significant occasion cultural program was organized where TV Artist Ms.Sugandha Mishra performed mimicry, melodious songs and spellbound the audience.

