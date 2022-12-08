SAIL Admit Card 2022 Out: Check Download Link

SAIL Admit Card 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela uploaded admit cards for various posts. Candidates can download it from here.

SAIL Admit Card 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rourkela has uploaded the admit cards of the computer based test which will be conducted on 26 December 2022. Candidates who have applied for SAIL Recruitment 2022 can download it from the website of the SAIL i.e.sail.co.in.

How to Download SAIL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the SAIL

Click on the admit card link available on the official website ‘ROURKELA STEEL PLANT - NOTICE FOR DOWNLOADING CALL LETTER FOR CBT AGAINST ADVT. 01/2022"’

SAIL is inviting application for Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator),Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate, Fire Operator, Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) (Mechanical / Metallurgy / Electrician / Civil / Electronics & Telecommunication) and others.