SAIL Admit Card on 16 April 2021 on sail.co.in: Check Operator-Cum-Technician Trainee & Attendant-Cum-Technician Trainee Exam Dates

Sail Admit Card: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is releasing the admit card of online test for the post of Operator-Cum-Technician (Trainee) and Attendant-Cum-Technician Trainee, against advertisement number 02/2019, on 16 April 2021 on its official website - sail.co.in. SAIL Online Exam for the said posts is scheduled to be held on 26 April and 09 May 2021.

As per the official notice, “Computer based Examination for various posts against Advt No. BSL/R/2019-02 has been scheduled on 26.04.2021 and 09.05.2021 at various centers across India. Call letters for examination to be held on 26.04.2021 shall be available for downloading from 16.04.2021 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the Call letters, Information Handouts regarding instructions and COVID guidelines carefully before appearing for the examination”.

Differently-abled candidates who have submitted their applications for the posts are directed to give a declaration in this regard no later than 15.04.2021. All PwD candidates whether (eligible for Scribe or not) may click on the provided link to enter their details related to requirement of Scribe.In case no response is received from the differently-abled (PwD) candidates, it will be presumed that the candidate does not require the facility of Scribe or Compensatory time. Since the examination is to be a Computer Based Test (CBT), it may not be possible to provide those candidates the facility of compensatory time and/or scribe at a later stage.

Earlier, the recruitment examinations and subsequent Skill Tests conducted for the posts were cancelled. Now, SAIL is conducting re-exam for the posts.

Those who qualify in the online examination will be called for Skill Test / Trade Test in the ratio of 1:3.

SAIL Recruitment is being to fill up 275 vacancies for the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee), Operator-cum-Technician – (Boiler), Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) and Attendant cum Technician (Trainee).