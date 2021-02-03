SAIL Interview Admit Card 2021 Released for Management Trainee Posts@sailcareers.com, Check Download Link Here

SAIL Management Trainee Interview Admit Card 2021: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released the admit card for GD/ Interview for the post of Management Trainee on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the GD/ Interview round for the Management Trainee posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) i.e.sailcareers.com.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has uploaded the link for the Admit Card for Management Trainee posts on its official website. In a bid to download the SAIL Interview Admit Card 2021 for Management Trainee Posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website of SAIL.

It is noted that Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will conduct the Group Discussion and Interview from 17 February 2021 onwards for the posts of Management Trainee (Technical) using GATE 2019 scores.

All the candidates shortlisted for the posts of Management Trainee (Technical) can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can download the SAIL Interview Admit Card 2021 for Management Trainee Posts also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link to Download SAIL Interview Admit Card 2021 for Management Trainee Posts





SAIL Interview Admit Card 2021 for Management Trainee Posts: Notice

How to Download: SAIL Interview Admit Card 2021 for Management Trainee Posts