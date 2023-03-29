SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023 Out For MT(Tech/Admin) Posts: Check Call Letter Download Date

SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has announced the provisional result for the post of MT(Admin/Tech.-Ceramics) on its official website-https://www.sailcareers.com. Check Admit Card update here.

SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has announced the provisional result for the post of MT(Administration) and MT(Tech.-Ceramics) on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written exam for the MT(Administration) and MT(Tech.-Ceramics) post are able to appear for the next Interview and GD round. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023 from the official website of SAIL-https://www.sailcareers.com.

The SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023





SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023

It is noted that SAIL has conducted the written exam for MT(Tech.-Ceramics) post on 29 January 2023. Based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test, the list of qualified candidates is released by SAIL on its official website.

What's Next After SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023

According to the selection process for the MT(Administration) and MT(Tech.-Ceramics) posts released earlier, candidates qualified in the Computer Based Test are able to appear in the Interview/Group Discussion round which will be conducted from 17 April 2023. All those candidates qualified successfully for MT(Administration) and MT(Tech.-Ceramics) posts will have to appear in the Interview/Group Discussion as per the schedule to be released in due course of time.

Admit Card for SAIL MT Interview/Group Discussion

Candidates qualified for the Interview/Group Discussion round for above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website from 31 March 2023 from the official website of SAIL. To download the Call Letter, you will have to provide your login credentials including registered User Id and Password to the link on the home page.

Recovering of Credentials To Download Admit Card

can get your login credentials including User Id and Password from the information provided during the submission of your application for the MT(Administration) and MT(Tech.-Ceramics) Posts.

How To Download: SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023