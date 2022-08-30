SAIL Is Hiring for 146 Attendant/Technician Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility, Pay Scale and How To Apply

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited online application for the 146 Attendant posts on its official website. Check SAIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bokaro Steel Plant has published notification for the 146 Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee post.

Candidates having Matriculation and completion of apprenticeship training of minimum one year duration have opportunity to apply for these jobs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 September 2022.

Selection for Attendant/Technician Trainee Posts will be done on the basis of performance in the Computer Based examination.

Notification Details SAIL Technician Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. BSL/R/2022-01



Important Dates SAIL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 September 2022

Vacancy Details SAIL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee-146

Eligibility Criteria SAIL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation and completion of apprenticeship training of minimum one year duration in designated trade from an integrated steel plant and National Apprenticeship

Certificate (NAC) issued by National Council for Vocational Training.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process:

Eligible candidates will have to be appear in Computer Based examination (which may be Computer Based) and the minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based examination will be determined based on 50 percentile score (for UR Category) and 40 percentile score (for SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL) & PWD candidates.

Candidates who qualify in the Compute Based examination will be called for Skill Test / Trade Test which will be only qualifying in nature and the final merit list of candidates who qualify the Skill Test / Trade Test will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Compute Based examination only.

Written Exam Segments:

General Awareness -40 Questions

Logical Reasoning-30 Questions

Quantitative Aptitude-30 Questions



SAIL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

How to Apply SAIL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SAIL’s

website: www.sail.co.in (Careers with sail) on or before 15 September 2022.