SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022 for 200 Vacancies: 10th Pass Apply, Selection Through Interview

SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Steel Authority of India Limited is hiring 200 Trainees. Candidates can check the qualification and other details here.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is conducting Training programmes of one-year duration at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela. These programmes include Medical Attendant Training, Critical Care Nursing Training, Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT), Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training, and Medical Lab. Technician Training, Hospital Administration Training, OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training, Advanced Physiotherapy Training, Radiographer Training and Pharmacist Training.

Online applications are invited from the interested eligible underprivileged candidates of residents of direct impact zones of RSP i.e. Bisra Block, Kuarmunda Block, Nuagaon Block, Lathikata Block of Sundargarh District, Rourkela Municipality, Rourkela Industrial Township area and Resettlement Colonies of RSP in the State of Odisha on http://igh.sailrsp.co.in from 23 September to 08 October 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 23 September 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 08 October 2022

SAIL Trainee Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Medical Attendant Training 100 Critical Care Nursing Training 20 Advanced Specialized Nursing Training 40 Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training 06 Medical Lab. Technician Training 10 Hospital Administration Training 10 OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training 05 Advanced Physiotherapy Training 03 Radiographer Training 03 Pharmacist Training 03 Total 200

SAIL Trainee Educational Qualification:

Medical Attendant Training - Minimum Matric or equivalent

Critical Care Nursing Training - The candidate should have passed Diploma in General Nursing & midwifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council. The candidates presently undergoing their one-year training under ASNT / earlier trained ASNT or who have completed equivalent training programme from a reputed Institute/Hospital, having at least 1 year experience in patient care are eligible.

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT) - The candidate should have passed a Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council.

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training - The candidate should have the minimum Intermediate (10+2) qualification with PGDCA from a recognized University. Preference will be given to the candidates having higher qualifications.

Medical Lab. Technician Training - The Candidate should have passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course from an Institution Recognized by Government.

Hospital Administration Training - The candidate should have passed MBA/BBA/PG Diploma/Graduate in Hospital Management / Hospital Administration.

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training - The candidate should have passed the Intermediate Examination from a recognized Council. Should have completed 01 year of Hospital Attendant/ Anesthesia Attendant Training programme from a reputed Institute/Hospital.

Advanced Physiotherapy Training - Passed Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) Course from a recognized University with completion of Internship from a recognized Institute.

Radiographer Training - The candidate should have passed a Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology from an Institution Recognized by Government.

Pharmacist Training - The candidate should have passed a Diploma in Pharmacy or B. Pharmacy from an Institution Recognized by Government

Salary:

Medical Attendant Training - Rs. 7000/-

Critical Care Nursing Training - Rs. 17000/-

ASNT and HAT - Rs. 15000/-

Advanced Physiotherapy Training - Rs. 10000/-

Others - Rs. 9000/-

Selection Process for SAIL Trainee 2022

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the interview

