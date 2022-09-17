SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022 for 200 Vacancies: 10th Pass Apply, Selection Through Interview

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is conducting Training programmes of one-year duration at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela. These programmes include Medical Attendant Training, Critical Care Nursing Training, Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT), Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training, and Medical Lab. Technician Training, Hospital Administration Training, OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training, Advanced Physiotherapy Training, Radiographer Training and Pharmacist Training.
Online applications are invited from the interested eligible underprivileged candidates of residents of direct impact zones of RSP i.e. Bisra Block, Kuarmunda Block, Nuagaon Block, Lathikata Block of Sundargarh District, Rourkela Municipality, Rourkela Industrial Township area and Resettlement Colonies of RSP in the State of Odisha on http://igh.sailrsp.co.in from 23 September to 08 October 2022.
SAIL Trainee Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 23 September 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 08 October 2022
SAIL Trainee Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Post
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Medical Attendant Training
|
100
|
Critical Care Nursing Training
|
20
|
Advanced Specialized Nursing Training
|
40
|
Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training
|
06
|
Medical Lab. Technician Training
|
10
|
Hospital Administration Training
|
10
|
OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training
|
05
|
Advanced Physiotherapy Training
|
03
|
Radiographer Training
|
03
|
Pharmacist Training
|
03
|
Total
|
200
SAIL Trainee Educational Qualification:
- Medical Attendant Training - Minimum Matric or equivalent
- Critical Care Nursing Training - The candidate should have passed Diploma in General Nursing & midwifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council. The candidates presently undergoing their one-year training under ASNT / earlier trained ASNT or who have completed equivalent training programme from a reputed Institute/Hospital, having at least 1 year experience in patient care are eligible.
- Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT) - The candidate should have passed a Diploma in General Nursing & Mid-Wifery Course from recognized Nursing Institutes of Odisha or Institutes run by SAIL Plant Units OR B.Sc Nursing from any recognized Institute. Certificate of Registration issued by Nursing Council.
- Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training - The candidate should have the minimum Intermediate (10+2) qualification with PGDCA from a recognized University. Preference will be given to the candidates having higher qualifications.
- Medical Lab. Technician Training - The Candidate should have passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course from an Institution Recognized by Government.
- Hospital Administration Training - The candidate should have passed MBA/BBA/PG Diploma/Graduate in Hospital Management / Hospital Administration.
- OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training - The candidate should have passed the Intermediate Examination from a recognized Council. Should have completed 01 year of Hospital Attendant/ Anesthesia Attendant Training programme from a reputed Institute/Hospital.
- Advanced Physiotherapy Training - Passed Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) Course from a recognized University with completion of Internship from a recognized Institute.
- Radiographer Training - The candidate should have passed a Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology from an Institution Recognized by Government.
- Pharmacist Training - The candidate should have passed a Diploma in Pharmacy or B. Pharmacy from an Institution Recognized by Government
Salary:
- Medical Attendant Training - Rs. 7000/-
- Critical Care Nursing Training - Rs. 17000/-
- ASNT and HAT - Rs. 15000/-
- Advanced Physiotherapy Training - Rs. 10000/-
- Others - Rs. 9000/-
Selection Process for SAIL Trainee 2022
Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the interview
How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2022?
- Go to the website http://igh.sailrsp.co.in
- Click on “Apply for Trainee Advt. no.-Ref. No. PL-M&HS/1898, Date: 16/09/2022” under “what’s new”.
- Click on ‘Online Application Form’
- After filling up all the required fields in the application form, Click on “Submit” button.
- After submitting you can view your filled data.
- Click on the PRINT button and take print out of the following forms. 1. Filled in application form (Page-1) 2. Declaration Form (Page-2) 3. Document verification form.(Page-3)
- Sign on the above forms wherever required and paste one recent Passport size Colour photograph at the appropriate place of the application form.
- Now, Click on “View Filled Form’’. Give your Application ID and you will get filled form.
- Take the print out by click on PRINT button