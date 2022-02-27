Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 for UDC & Quarter Master Posts, Opportunity for Graduates

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022: Sainik School, Ambikapur has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Quarter Master and Upper Division Clerk on regular scale. Interested candidates can submit applications for the above posts within 21 days (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper (26 December to 4 March 2022).

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 days (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper (26 December to 4 March 2022).

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Quarter Master - 1 Post

Upper Division Clerk - 1 Post

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Quarter Master - B.A /B. Com.

Upper Division Clerk - Graduate with at least 02 years experience in govt or Commercial Organisation and ability to correspond in English.

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

18 to 55 years

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and skill test.

Written Test - Approx 01 hour duration and Maximum Marks 50. A written test consisting of General Knowledge, General English, Basic Maths, and Subject test of the appropriate level. Candidates will be required to score minimum 33% to 50% marks.

Skill/Proficiency Test (QM) - Qualify candidates in the written test will appear the Skill/Proficiency Test consisting Drafting of Letter, Stores Management to include preparation of Issue/Receipt Voucher and Maintenance of Stock Ledger etc, Preparation of Statement of Case for procurement of stores/carrying out of works, Knowledge of Fire Fighting Drills.

Skill/Proficiency Test (Upper Division Clerk (UDC)) - Qualify candidates in the written test will appear the Skill/Proficiency Test consisting Typing Test (English) in MS Word (40 WPM), Typing Test (Hindi & Regional Language) using Online Tools (35 WPM) (Marks 50), Typing Test to check knowledge of typing various symbols used in Mathematics/Science subjects in MS Word, Preparation of Excel Sheet as required for results preparation, Filing of documents in files/dossiers etc (Marks 50).

Interview (QM) - To check knowledge of Security Orders, GFR/GeM or any other topic(s) as decided by the Board of Officers (Marks 15).

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Salary

QM - Level 5 of 7th CPC ( 29200-92300)

Upper Division Clerk - Level 4 of 7th CPC ( 25500-81100)

Download Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents should reach this office within 21 days (19 March 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper (26 December to 4 March 2022). Candidates can submit applications along with Demand Draft (non refundable) worth Rs. 500/- or Pay by digital mode in favour of ‘Principal Sainik School Ambikapur’ payable at Ambikapur. Any Candidate paying by digital mode is required to attach a copy of screenshot/printout/proof of the same.