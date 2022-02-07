Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 for PGT, TGT and Lab Assistant Posts, Apply Online @sainikschoolchandrapur.com

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 Notification Released at sainikschoolchandrapur.com for PGT, TGT and Lab Assistant Posts. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, salary, and other details here.

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022: Sainik School Chandrapur (Maharashtra) is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of TGT Hindi (Regular - 01 OBC), PGT English (Regular – 01 UR), PGT Physics (Regular - 01 UR), PGT Chemistry (Regular – 01 UR), PGT Mathematics (Regular – 01 UR), PGT Biology (Regular – 01 UR), PGT Computer Science (Regular – 01 OBC), LAB Assistant Physics (Regular -01 UR) LAB Assistant Chemistry (Regular -01 OBC) LAB Assistant Biology (Regular -01 UR). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 22 February 2022

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

TGT Hindi - Regular - 01 OBC

PGT English - Regular – 01 UR

PGT Physics Regular - 01 UR

PGT Chemistry - Regular – 01 UR

PGT Mathematics - Regular – 01 UR

PGT Biology - Regular – 01 UR

PGT Computer Science - Regular – 01 OBC

LAB Assistant Physics - Regular -01 UR

LAB Assistant Chemistry - Regular -01 OBC

LAB Assistant Biology - Regular -01 UR

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TGT Hindi - Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi with atleast 50% Marks in all three years during graduation and 50% marks in aggregate. B.Ed. from a recognized university OR Four Year B.A.Ed. with Hindi of the Regional College of Education; Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET.

PGT English- Master’s Degree in English from a recognized university. B.Ed from a recognized university OR Diploma in the teaching of English from the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad (Formerly, Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages). B.Ed from a recognized university OR Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M.A (M.A. Ed) Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in English; Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET; Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

PGT Physics - Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Physics / Applied Physics. B.Ed from a recognized University. OR Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M. Sc (M.Sc. Ed) Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Physics / Applied Physics; Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET; Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

PGT Chemistry - Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Chemistry. B.Ed from a recognized University. OR M.Sc. Degree in Bio-Chemistry from a recognized University after doing a minimum of 6 years of study after matriculation. B.Ed from a recognized University OR Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M. Sc (M.Sc. Ed) Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry. Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET; Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

PGT Mathematics - Master Degree from a recognized University with at leat 50% marks in aggregate in Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics. B.Ed from a recognized university. OR Two years Integrated Post Graduation M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics; Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET; Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

PGT Biology - Master's Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Botany or Zoology with Zoology or Botany. B.Ed from a recognized university. OR Master’s Degree in Zoology with Botany at the graduate level. B.Ed from a recognized university. OR M.Sc. Life Science with Zoology and Botany at graduate level. B.Ed from a recognized university OR Two years Integrated Post Graduation M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned. Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET; Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

PGT Computer Science - At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:- B.E / B.Tech (Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics and communications). B.Ed from a recognized university OR M.C.A / M.Sc / Computer Science / Information Technology/ Masters in Information Tecnology. B.Ed from a recognized university OR M.Sc.(Mathematics) and B.Sc.(Computer Science) or BCA. B.Ed from a recognized university OR Post Graduate degree in Mathematics or Physics or Statistics and 3 Year Diploma in Computer Engineering/ IT from an institution recognized by the AICTE/ University. B.Ed from a recognized university OR Post Graduate degree in Mathematics or Physics or Statistics and atleast Post Graduate Diploma in Computer application from an institution recognized by the AICTE/ University. B.Ed from a recognized university. Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET; Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

Lab Assistant Physics - Intermediate science or equivalent in the subject.

Lab Assistant Chemistry - Intermediate science or equivalent in the subject.

Lab Assistant Biology - Intermediate science or equivalent in the subject.

Download Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 Notification

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

TGT Hindi - 21 to 35 years

PGT English - 21 to 40 years

PGT Physics - 21 to 40 years

PGT Chemistry - 21 to 40 years

PGT Mathematics - 21 to 40 years

PGT Biology - 21 to 40 years

PGT Computer Science - 21 to 40 years

LAB Assistant Physics - 21 to 35 years

LAB Assistant Chemistry -21 to 35 years

LAB Assistant Biology - 21 to 35 years

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 Salary

TGT - Rs. 44,900/-

PGT - Rs. 47, 600/-

Lab Assistant - Rs. 25, 500/-

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection process will consist of three steps i.e. Written Examination, Class Demonstration and Interview.

How to apply for Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 22 February 2022. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The following documents are to be uploaded along with the form.

(a) Aadhar Card

(b) Caste Certificate

(c) Photo with date on it

(d) Signature of the candidate

(e) NOC for Government Employee/Public Sector

(f) Relevant Academic Certificates.

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 Application Fee