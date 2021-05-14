Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 for Matron and General Employee Posts, Salary upto 20,000/-
Huge Opportunity for 10th passed qualified candidates. Sainik School Nalanda has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Matron and General Employee Posts. Candidates can refer to the notification, experience, selection criteria, vacancy details and other details here.
Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021: Sainik School, Nalanda has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Employee (Sweeper) and PEM/PTI cum Matron. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or before 11 June 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last Date for submission of application: 11 June 2021
Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- General Employee (Sweeper)- 1 Post
- PEM/ PTI cum Matron - 1 Post
Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th pass qualification from a recognized Board.
Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 50 years
Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Salary - Remuneration of Rs.20,000/- per month
Download Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates may apply by submitting the applications along with the self-attested copies of documents along with an unstamped self-addressed envelope and a non-refundable demand draft for Rs. 500/- for the post of General Employee (Sweeper), drawn in the favour of the Principal, Sainik School Nalanda Payable at SBI, VIMS Pawapuri should reach the Principal, Sainik School Nalanda, Vill-Naland, PO - Pawapuri, Dist- Nalanda, State - Bihar, Pin code - 80315 on or before 11 June 2021.
