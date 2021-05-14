Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 for Matron and General Employee Posts, Salary upto 20,000/

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021: Sainik School, Nalanda has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Employee (Sweeper) and PEM/PTI cum Matron. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or before 11 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last Date for submission of application: 11 June 2021

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Employee (Sweeper)- 1 Post

PEM/ PTI cum Matron - 1 Post

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th pass qualification from a recognized Board.

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 50 years

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Salary - Remuneration of Rs.20,000/- per month

Download Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may apply by submitting the applications along with the self-attested copies of documents along with an unstamped self-addressed envelope and a non-refundable demand draft for Rs. 500/- for the post of General Employee (Sweeper), drawn in the favour of the Principal, Sainik School Nalanda Payable at SBI, VIMS Pawapuri should reach the Principal, Sainik School Nalanda, Vill-Naland, PO - Pawapuri, Dist- Nalanda, State - Bihar, Pin code - 80315 on or before 11 June 2021.

Latest Government Jobs:

APCOB Recruitment 2021 for Faculty Posts, Download AP Cooperative Bank Recruitment Notification @apcob.org

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 179 Vacancies, Apply Online from 18 May @apssb.nic.in

NLC Recruitment 2021 for GDMO, Physician and other posts, Apply Online from today onwards @nlcindian.in

Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for TGT, PGT, Lady PTI & Other Posts in Kazhakootam

JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: Walk-In 79 Vacancies for COVID-19 Wards

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO and Other Posts, Salary from 75,000 to 95,000 Per Month