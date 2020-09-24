Salem District Recruitment 2020 for 1570 Organizer and Other Posts

Salem District Recruitment 2020: Salem District has published the recruitment notification for the post of Noonmeal Organizers, Cook and Cook Assistant for various Nutrition Centres. Eligible and interested female candidates can apply through offline mode in the prescribed mode on or before 30 September 2020.
A total of 1570 vacancies are available out of which 451 Posts are for Organizer, 138 for Cook and 981 Posts for Cook Assistants.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 30 September 2020
Salem District Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1570
- Organizers - 451 Posts
- Cooks - 138 Posts
- Cook Assistants - 981 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Noonmeal Organizers, Cook and Cook Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Organizers - 10th passed candidates for Gen/ OBC category and 8th Passed/ Fail for ST category
- Cooks - 8th Pass/ Fail for Gen/ OBC category and able to read & Write Tamil for ST category .
- Cook Assistants - 5th Pass/ Fail for Gen/ OBC category and able to read & Write Tamil for ST category .
Age Limit:
- For Gen/ OBC Category - 21 to 40 years
- For ST candidates Category - 18 to 40 years
For more information on eligibility criteria, check detailed notification pdf link below
How to Apply for Salem District Noonmeal Organizers, Cook and Cook Assistant Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format (link given below) on or before 30 September 2020.
Salem District Recruitment Notification PDF Download Link
Salem District Recruitment Application Form Download