Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card 2021 Out @saraswatbank.com, Download Link Here

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card 2021: Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Officer. Candidates can download Saraswat Bank Admit Card from the official website i.e. saraswatbank.com. Candidate should paste recent recognizable photograph on the Saraswat Bank Call Letter.

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Saraswat Bank JO Admit Card, directly, through the link below

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card Download Link

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer is scheduled on 03 April 2021

The candidate should carry their admit card along with original and a photocopy of the candidate’s currently valid photo identity such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Permanent Driving License / Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazette Officer on official letterhead/ Photo identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead/ validrecent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/ University/ Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity Card with photograph should be submitted to the invigilator for verification

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes

Exam will be conducted in English language only

There will be negative marking of 1/4th mark foreach wrong answer.

Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Cut-Off

Minimum 50% marks on total will be required in Online Examination

Saraswat Bank Result

The bank will publish a merit list of shortlisted candidates for interview on its website



How to Download Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Saraswat Bank - saraswatbank.com Visit ‘Career’ Tab, given at the top of homepage A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Officer 2021’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Link for downloading IBPS call letters’ A new page will be opened, enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)’ Download Saraswat Bank Call Letter

The bank had invited application for filling up 150 vacancies in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Gujarat for Junior Officer Posts from 05 March to 19 March 2021.