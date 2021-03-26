Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card 2021 Out @saraswatbank.com, Download Link Here
Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card 2021: Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Officer. Candidates can download Saraswat Bank Admit Card from the official website i.e. saraswatbank.com. Candidate should paste recent recognizable photograph on the Saraswat Bank Call Letter.
Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Saraswat Bank JO Admit Card, directly, through the link below
Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card Download Link
Saraswat Bank Jr Officer is scheduled on 03 April 2021
The candidate should carry their admit card along with original and a photocopy of the candidate’s currently valid photo identity such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Permanent Driving License / Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazette Officer on official letterhead/ Photo identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead/ validrecent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/ University/ Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity Card with photograph should be submitted to the invigilator for verification
Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General/ Financial Awareness
|50
|50
|35 minutes
|General English
|40
|40
|35 minutes
|Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|50
|60
|45 minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|45 minutes
Exam will be conducted in English language only
There will be negative marking of 1/4th mark foreach wrong answer.
Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Cut-Off
Minimum 50% marks on total will be required in Online Examination
Saraswat Bank Result
The bank will publish a merit list of shortlisted candidates for interview on its website
How to Download Saraswat Bank Jr Officer Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of Saraswat Bank - saraswatbank.com
- Visit ‘Career’ Tab, given at the top of homepage
- A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Officer 2021’
- It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Link for downloading IBPS call letters’
- A new page will be opened, enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)’
- Download Saraswat Bank Call Letter
The bank had invited application for filling up 150 vacancies in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Gujarat for Junior Officer Posts from 05 March to 19 March 2021.