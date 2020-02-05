Saraswat Bank Results 2020 for Junior Officer Posts Declared @saraswatbank.com, Check Interview Details

Saraswat Bank Results 2020 Download: Saraswat Bank has released the result for the Junior Officer (Marketing & Operations) in Grade B (Clerical Cadre) posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Junior Officer Posts exam can check their result from the official website of Saraswat Bank - saraswatbank.com.

Qualified candidates in the written test will be called for the Interview round. Candidates should note that the Group Discussion/Interview will be held on 20 February 2020 for Pune Zone whereas, 15 February 2020 for Mumbai Zone. Candidates should note the details of the schedule on the short notification.

Candidates who have to appear in the Interview round should note that they can download their admit card from the 07 February 2020 from the official website.

Out of 100 posts for Junior Officer (Marketing & Operations) in Grade B (Clerical Cadre), 70 vacancies are for Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ Greater Mumbai zone whereas 30 posts are for Pune.

Candidates can check their result available on the official website. However you can check your result also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Mumbai region IBPS Exam results





Direct Link for Pune region IBPS Exam results

It is to be noted that Saraswat Bank had released a total of 100 vacancies for Junior Officer (Marketing & Operations) in Grade B (Clerical Cadre) for Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ Greater Mumbai and Pune region . Candidates having Graduate -First Class/Grade A or equivalent (B.Com., BCA, B.E. or BMS only) from a recognized University have applied for these posts.

Also Read

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts



Saraswat Bank Results 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://www.saraswatbank.com/.

Go to the Recruitment for Post of Junior Officer section available on the home page.

Click on the link Mumbai region IBPS Exam results/Pune region IBPS Exam results given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Zone Wise Result for Mumbai and Pune.

Take Print Out of result and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

IHM Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for 09 Teaching Associates and Other Vacancies

AIIMS Nagpur Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 for 104 Vacancies

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Saraswat Bank for latest updates regarding the Junior Officer (Marketing & Operations) in Grade B (Clerical Cadre). For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com