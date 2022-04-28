Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: BRO GREF Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) has invited application for various posts. Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has released notification for the 179 Chief Manager, Manager, & Other Posts. In another update for today, the Staff Selection Commission has released the MTS Tier 1 Exam Date 2021 for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN). State Bank of India (SBI) has released notification for the Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) including System Officer and others. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the posts of Mining Officer and others. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (Jaipur) has released the Marks for the Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) posts. Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the details mains exam programme for the post of Field Assistant -2019.
28 Apr 04:12 PMBRO GREF Recruitment 2022
Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) has invited application for the 129 posts of Draughtsman, Steno, LDC, SKT, Electrician, Turner, Welder, MSW DES and other posts. Candidates having 10th/12th with additional eligibility can apply for BRO Recruitment 2022 on or before 15 June 2022.
28 Apr 02:11 PMHURL Manager Recruitment 2022
HURL Executive Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has released notification for the 179 Chief Manager, Manager, & Other Posts. Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.Sc/ M.Sc (Agriculture)/ MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM (Relevant Discipline) can apply for these posts.
28 Apr 12:12 PMSSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Date 2021
Staff Selection Commission has released the MTS Tier 1 Exam Date 2021. Commission has decided to conduct the Paper I (CBE) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 from 05 to 22 July 2022. Check update on official website-ssc.nic.in
28 Apr 11:48 AMSBI SO Recruitment 2022
State Bank of India (SBI) has released notification for the Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) including System Officer, Executive, Senior Executive, Senior Special Executive and others. Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/ B Tech can apply for these posts. You can check the details notification on the official website.
28 Apr 10:50 AMCGPSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the posts of Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist-2022 and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio)-2022. Commission has partially modified the schedule due to the Combined Geo-Scientist 2022 exam to be conducted by UPSC. You check the latest update on the official website of CGPSC.
28 Apr 09:46 AMRSMSSB VDO Marks 2021
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (Jaipur) has released the Marks for the Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) posts. RSMSSB had conducted the VDO Exam on 27 and 28 December 2021. RSMSSB Gram Vikas Adhikari Marks Link is available on the official website-sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
28 Apr 09:00 AMOSSC Field Assistant Mains Exan Schedule 2022
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the details mains exam programme for the post of Field Assistant -2019. Commission will conduct the mains exam for the Field Assistant -2019 on 07 May 2022. The Admit Card for Field Assistant post will be available today on the oficial website of OSSC.