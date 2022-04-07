Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live: RPSC SI PET Result 2022 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

HIGHLIGHTS RPSC SI PET Result 2022 (Out) Indian Army Recruitment 2022 SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Result 2020-22 Out

RPSC SI PET Result 2022 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in



RPSC SI PET Result 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result for Sub Inspector Posts on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Sub Inspector Exam can download results from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Qualified candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates are required to submit it to the concerned department latest by 25 April 2022

You can download the RPSC SI PET Result directly from the link

Direct Link to Download: RPSC SI PET Result





Indian Army Recruitment 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army as the Army Headquarter of Western Command (Haryana), South Western Command (Jaipur) and HQ Bengal Sub Area, HQ Eastern Command (Kolkata) has released job notification for 159 Tradesman & Other Group C Posts. Notification for these various posts is available in the Employment Newspaper dated (09 to 15) April 2022.

