Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live: RPSC SI PET Result 2022 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC SI PET Result 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result for Sub Inspector Posts on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Sub Inspector Exam can download results from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Qualified candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates are required to submit it to the concerned department latest by 25 April 2022
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army as the Army Headquarter of Western Command (Haryana), South Western Command (Jaipur) and HQ Bengal Sub Area, HQ Eastern Command (Kolkata) has released job notification for 159 Tradesman & Other Group C Posts. Notification for these various posts is available in the Employment Newspaper dated (09 to 15) April 2022.
Eastern Railway has released notification for 2972 Apprentices under various trades and units including various units including Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Liluah, Jamalpur etc. Can check Vacancy, Eligibility, How to Apply Here.
Rajasthan Government has notified for the 9000 2nd Grade Senior Teachers for various subjects. Candidates with certain educational qualification including Bachelor’s in the concerned subject with Degree or Diploma in Education can apply for these posts on or before 10 May 2022.
RPSC SI PET Result 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result for Sub Inspector Posts on its official website. Candidates qualified in the PET should note that they will have to submit it to the concerned department latest by 25 April 2022, Check details here.
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army as the Army Headquarter of Western Command (Haryana), South Western Command (Jaipur) and HQ Bengal Sub Area, HQ Eastern Command (Kolkata) has released job notification for 159 Tradesman & Other Group C Posts. Notification for these various posts is available in the Employment Newspaper dated (09 to 15) April 2022.
UPTET Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Results (UPTET Result 2022) have been announced on its official website.Candidates appeared in the written exam conducted on 23 January 2022 can check UPTET Result 2022 with the link available on the official website-updeled.gov.in. You can check the UPTET Result 2022 also with the direct link given below.
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the final answer key of UPTET Exam 2022 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam can get the UPTET Final Answer Key Link on the official website till 22 April 2022.
It is noted that the UPTET Result is expected to release today i.e. on 08 April 2022. Candidates can get access their result on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) once it is uploaded. UPBEB has initiated the UPTET Exam 2022 drive for teaching jobs at the UP Schools for Primary Level (Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (Classes 6th to 8th).
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of Constable (Executive) in the Delhi Police Exam 2020 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the list of SSC Delhi Constable Recruitment 2020-22 Exam Results of withheld candidates at ssc.nic.in.