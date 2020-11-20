SBI Apprentice Notification 2020 OUT for 8500 Posts, Apply Online from Today Onwards @sbi.co.in, Download SBI Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF Here

SBI Apprentice Notification 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its official website. All candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 20 November 2020.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Online Process will be continued till 10 December 2020. A total of 8500 Vacancies of Apprentice Posts in various states will be recruited through an exam which is scheduled to be held in the month of January 2021. All Jobs seekers should note that candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project.

In this article, we have added important dates, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details. Candidates can go through this article before applying online.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 10 December 2020

Exam Date: Tentatively in the Month of January 2021

SBI Apprentice 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Apprentice - 8500 Vacancies

Location, Local Language and Tentative No. Of Training Seats:

State / UT Language Vacancies Gujarat Gujarati 480 Andhra Pradesh Telgu/Urdu 620 Karnataka Kannada 600 Madhya Pradesh Hindi 430 Chhattisgarh Hindi 90 West Bengal Bengali/Nepali 480 Odisha Odia 400 Himachal Pradesh Hindi 130 Haryana Hindi/Punjabi 162 Punjab Punjabi/Hindi 260 Tamil Nadu Tamil 470 Pondicherry Tamil 6 Delhi Hindi 7 Uttarakhand Hindi 269 Telangana Telugu/Urdu 460 Rajasthan Hindi 720 Kerala Malayalam 141 Uttar Pradesh Hindi/Urdu 1206 Maharashtra Marathi 644 Arunachal Pradesh English 25 Assam Assamese/Bengali/Bodo 90 Manipur Manipuri 12 Meghalaya English/Garo/Khasi 40 Mizoram Mizo 18 Nagaland English 35 Tripura Bengali/Kokborok 30 Bihar Hindi/Urdu 475 Jharkhand Hindi/Santhali 200

SBI Apprentice 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years

SBI Apprentice 2020 Stipend - The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs.15000/- per month during 1st year, Rs.16500/- per month during 2nd year and Rs.19000/- per month during 3rd year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Selection Process

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of online written test and test of local language.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Exam Pattern

SBI Apprentice 2020 Written Test

The written test will cover the subject of General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. The SBI Apprentice 2020 Exam will be of 100 Marks for 1 hour. The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. There are no minimum qualifying marks for the individual subject. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category wise.

Test of Local Language

Those who will qualify in the written test will have to appear in the local language test. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be engaged for an apprentice. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

Candidates will have to appear for the test of specified opted local language at a centre (to be decided by the Bank) of the State applied for, at his/her own expenses.

Medical Examination: Engagement of selected apprentices is subject to his/her being declared medically fit as per the requirement of the Bank.

How to apply for SBI Apprentice 2020 Recruitment

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at sbi.co.in from 20 November 2020 to 10 December 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Application Fee