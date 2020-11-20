SBI Apprentice Notification 2020 OUT for 8500 Posts, Apply Online from Today Onwards @sbi.co.in, Download SBI Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF Here

Nov 20, 2020 10:07 IST
SBI Apprentice Notification 2020
SBI Apprentice 2020 Online Process will be continued till 10 December 2020. A total of 8500 Vacancies of Apprentice Posts in various states will be recruited through an exam which is scheduled to be held in the month of January 2021. All Jobs seekers should note that candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project.

In this article, we have added important dates, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details. Candidates can go through this article before applying online.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 20 November 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 10 December 2020
  • Exam Date: Tentatively in the Month of January 2021

SBI Apprentice 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Apprentice - 8500 Vacancies

Location, Local Language and Tentative No. Of Training Seats:

State / UT

Language

Vacancies

Gujarat

Gujarati

480

Andhra Pradesh

Telgu/Urdu

620

Karnataka

 Kannada

600

Madhya Pradesh

Hindi

430

Chhattisgarh

Hindi

90

West Bengal

Bengali/Nepali

480

Odisha

Odia

400

Himachal Pradesh

Hindi

130

Haryana

Hindi/Punjabi

162

Punjab

Punjabi/Hindi

260

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

470

Pondicherry

Tamil

6

Delhi

Hindi

7

Uttarakhand

Hindi

269

Telangana

Telugu/Urdu

460

Rajasthan

Hindi

720

Kerala

Malayalam

141

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi/Urdu

1206

Maharashtra

Marathi

644

Arunachal Pradesh

English

25

Assam

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo

90

Manipur

Manipuri

12

Meghalaya

English/Garo/Khasi

40

Mizoram

Mizo

18

Nagaland

English

35

Tripura

Bengali/Kokborok

30

Bihar

Hindi/Urdu

475

Jharkhand

Hindi/Santhali

200

SBI Apprentice 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years

SBI Apprentice 2020 Stipend - The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs.15000/- per month during 1st year, Rs.16500/- per month during 2nd year and Rs.19000/- per month during 3rd year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Selection Process
Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of online written test and test of local language.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Exam Pattern

SBI Apprentice 2020 Written Test

The written test will cover the subject of General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. The SBI Apprentice 2020 Exam will be of 100 Marks for 1 hour. The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. There are no minimum qualifying marks for the individual subject. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category wise.

Test of Local Language

Those who will qualify in the written test will have to appear in the local language test. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be engaged for an apprentice. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

Candidates will have to appear for the test of specified opted local language at a centre (to be decided by the Bank) of the State applied for, at his/her own expenses.

Medical Examination: Engagement of selected apprentices is subject to his/her being declared medically fit as per the requirement of the Bank.

Download SBI Apprentice 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for SBI Apprentice 2020 Recruitment
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at sbi.co.in from 20 November 2020 to 10 December 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

SBI Apprentice 2020 Application Fee

  • General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 300/-
  • SC/ST/PWD - Nil

FAQ

How much salary is required to pay for SBI Apprentice 2020?

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS Category will have to pay Rs. 300 through online mode while the candidates of other categories, no need to pay any amount.

How to apply for SBI Apprentice 2020 Recruitment?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at sbi.co.in from 20 November 2020 to 10 December 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

What is the selection criteria for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of online written test and test of the local language.

What is the age required for applying on SBI Apprentice 2020?

The candidates between the age group of 20 to 28 years are eligible to apply for SBI Apprentice 2020.

What is the qualification required for SBI Apprentice 2020?

Candidates holding the degree of Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute are eligible to apply for SBI Apprentice 2020.

What are the Important Dates for SBI Apprentice 2020?

The candidates applying for SBI Apprentice 2020 through the online mode from 20 November 2020 to 10 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

A total of 85000 Vacancies of Apprentice Posts in various states will be recruited through an exam which is scheduled to be held in the month of January 2021.
