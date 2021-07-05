SBI Apprentice 2021 Recruitment Notification Out: 6100 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sbi.co.in/ careers, Graduates Eligible

SBI Apprentice Notification 2021: Good news for those who are seeking jobs in Bank. State Bank of India (SBI) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on 05 July 2021. SBI Apprentice Registration will start from 06July 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI 2021 Apprentice on or before 26 July 2021 on website nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or apprenticeshipindia.org or bfsissc.com or bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.
Candidates seeking to apply for SBI Recruitment for Apprentice should be a graduate and the age should not be more than 28 years. Those who successfully apply for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 will be called for online exam which is scheduled in the month of August 2021
A total of 6100 Vacancies of Apprentice are available in various banks across the country. More details on SBI Apprentice 2021 such as vacancy breakup, educational qualification, age limit, salary, exam pattern, selection process and other details below:
SBI Apprentice Notification 2021
It is to be noted that, SBI Apprentice 2020 Notification has been cancelled and the money will refunded to candidates. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check the details through the PDF below:
SBI Apprentice 2020 Cancellation Notice
SBI Apprentice Important Dates
|Event
|Important Dates
|SBI Apprentice Notification Date
|5 July 2021
|SBI Apprentice Online Application Starting Date
|6 July 2021
|SBI Apprentice Online Application Last Date
|26 July 2021
|SBI Exam Date 2021
|August 2021
SBI Apprentice Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 6100
Category-wise vacancy-breakup
- General - 2577 Posts
- EWS - 604 Posts
- OBC - 1375 Posts
- SC - 977 Posts
- ST - 567 Posts
Location, Local Language and Tentative No. Of Training Seats:
|
State / UT
|
Language
|
Vacancies
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
800
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telgu/Urdu
|
100
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
200
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Hindi
|75
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Hindi
|
75
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali/Nepali
|
715
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|Hindi/English
|
10
|
Sikkim
|Nepali/English
|
25
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
400
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hindi
|200
|
Haryana
|
Hindi/Punjabi
|
150
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|Urdu/Hindi
|
100
|
UT Chandigarh
|Hindi/Punjabi
|
25
|
Ladakh
|Ladakhi/Urdu/Bhoti
|
10
|
Punjab
|
Punjabi/Hindi
|
365
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil
|
90
|
Pondicherry
|
Tamil
|
10
|Goa
|Konkani
|
50
|
Uttarakhand
|
Hindi
|
125
|
Telangana
|
Telugu/Urdu
|
125
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
650
|
Kerala
|
Malayalam
|
75
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi/Urdu
|
875
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
|
375
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English
|
20
|
Assam
|
Assamese/Bengali/Bodo
|
250
|
Manipur
|
Manipuri
|20
|
Meghalaya
|
English/Garo/Khasi
|
50
|
Mizoram
|
Mizo
|
20
|
Nagaland
|
English
|
20
|
Tripura
|
Bengali/Kokborok
|
20
|
Bihar
|
Hindi/Urdu
|
50
|
Jharkhand
|
Hindi/Santhali
|
25
SBI Apprentice Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute.
SBI Apprentice Age Limit:
20 to 28 years as on 31.10.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than
31/10/2000 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.
SBI Apprentice Stipend:
Rs. 15000
Selection Process for SBI Apprentice Posts
Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of:
- Online written test
- Test of local language.
SBI Apprentice Exam Pattern
There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100 marks on:
|Name of test
|No. of Questions
|Maximum Marks
|Time
|General/Financial Awareness
|25
|25
|15 min
|General English
|25
|25
|15 min
|Quantitative Aptitude
|25
|25
|15 min
|Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|25
|25
|15 min
|Total
|100
|100
|1hour
The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English.
There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
SBI Apprentice Local Language Test
The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online written examination. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be engaged for apprentice. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test. Candidates will have to appear forthe test of specified opted local language at a centre (to be decided by the Bank) of the State applied for, at his/her own expenses.
SBI Apprentice Medical Examination:
Engagement of selected apprentices is subjectto his/her being declared medically fit as perthe requirement ofthe Bank.
SBI Apprentice Final Selection:
- Verification of eligibility forthe post and information furnished in the online application
- Qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable, as detailed above.
- Qualifying in the Medical examination.
WAIT LIST:
A Wait list (State-category wise) will be maintained for one year from the date of result of the engagement of apprentices or next engagement exercise, whichever is earlier. Candidates will be released only once from this waitlist against non-joining subject to availability of qualified candidates.
How to Apply for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI website from 6 July to 26 July 2021.
SBI Apprentice Application Fee:
General/OBC/EWS - Rs.300/- SC/ST/PWD NIL