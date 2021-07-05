SBI Apprentice 2021 Recruitment Notification Out: 6100 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sbi.co.in/ careers, Graduates Eligible

State Bank of India (SBI)is hiring 6100 Apprentice Posts. SBI Apprentice Registration will start from 06July. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI 2021 Apprentice on or before 26 July 2021.

SBI Apprentice Notification 2021: Good news for those who are seeking jobs in Bank. State Bank of India (SBI) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on 05 July 2021. SBI Apprentice Registration will start from 06July 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI 2021 Apprentice on or before 26 July 2021 on website nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or apprenticeshipindia.org or bfsissc.com or bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.

Candidates seeking to apply for SBI Recruitment for Apprentice should be a graduate and the age should not be more than 28 years. Those who successfully apply for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 will be called for online exam which is scheduled in the month of August 2021

A total of 6100 Vacancies of Apprentice are available in various banks across the country. More details on SBI Apprentice 2021 such as vacancy breakup, educational qualification, age limit, salary, exam pattern, selection process and other details below:

SBI Apprentice Notification 2021

SBI Website

It is to be noted that, SBI Apprentice 2020 Notification has been cancelled and the money will refunded to candidates. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can check the details through the PDF below:

SBI Apprentice 2020 Cancellation Notice

SBI Apprentice Important Dates

Event Important Dates SBI Apprentice Notification Date 5 July 2021 SBI Apprentice Online Application Starting Date 6 July 2021 SBI Apprentice Online Application Last Date 26 July 2021 SBI Exam Date 2021 August 2021

SBI Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 6100

Category-wise vacancy-breakup

General - 2577 Posts

EWS - 604 Posts

OBC - 1375 Posts

SC - 977 Posts

ST - 567 Posts

Location, Local Language and Tentative No. Of Training Seats:

State / UT Language Vacancies Gujarat Gujarati 800 Andhra Pradesh Telgu/Urdu 100 Karnataka Kannada 200 Madhya Pradesh Hindi 75 Chhattisgarh Hindi 75 West Bengal Bengali/Nepali 715 Andaman & Nicobar Islands Hindi/English 10 Sikkim Nepali/English 25 Odisha Odia 400 Himachal Pradesh Hindi 200 Haryana Hindi/Punjabi 150 Jammu & Kashmir Urdu/Hindi 100 UT Chandigarh Hindi/Punjabi 25 Ladakh Ladakhi/Urdu/Bhoti 10 Punjab Punjabi/Hindi 365 Tamil Nadu Tamil 90 Pondicherry Tamil 10 Goa Konkani 50 Uttarakhand Hindi 125 Telangana Telugu/Urdu 125 Rajasthan Hindi 650 Kerala Malayalam 75 Uttar Pradesh Hindi/Urdu 875 Maharashtra Marathi 375 Arunachal Pradesh English 20 Assam Assamese/Bengali/Bodo 250 Manipur Manipuri 20 Meghalaya English/Garo/Khasi 50 Mizoram Mizo 20 Nagaland English 20 Tripura Bengali/Kokborok 20 Bihar Hindi/Urdu 50 Jharkhand Hindi/Santhali 25

SBI Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute.

SBI Apprentice Age Limit:

20 to 28 years as on 31.10.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than

31/10/2000 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

SBI Apprentice Stipend:

Rs. 15000

Selection Process for SBI Apprentice Posts

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of:

Online written test Test of local language.

SBI Apprentice Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100 marks on:

Name of test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time General/Financial Awareness 25 25 15 min General English 25 25 15 min Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 15 min Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 25 25 15 min Total 100 100 1hour

The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.



SBI Apprentice Local Language Test

The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online written examination. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be engaged for apprentice. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test. Candidates will have to appear forthe test of specified opted local language at a centre (to be decided by the Bank) of the State applied for, at his/her own expenses.

SBI Apprentice Medical Examination:

Engagement of selected apprentices is subjectto his/her being declared medically fit as perthe requirement ofthe Bank.

SBI Apprentice Final Selection:

Verification of eligibility forthe post and information furnished in the online application Qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable, as detailed above. Qualifying in the Medical examination.

WAIT LIST:

A Wait list (State-category wise) will be maintained for one year from the date of result of the engagement of apprentices or next engagement exercise, whichever is earlier. Candidates will be released only once from this waitlist against non-joining subject to availability of qualified candidates.

How to Apply for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI website from 6 July to 26 July 2021.

SBI Apprentice Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS - Rs.300/- SC/ST/PWD NIL