SBI CBO 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PWD)

SBI CBO 2021 Expected Cut-Off: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI CBO 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022 to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of the State Bank of India. The SBI CBO 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude (however, questions came only from Reasoning section), and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the SBI CBO 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 95 to 104 overall good attempts. Candidates will be shortlisted next for Screening and Interview based on their performance in the Online Written Test. In this article, we have shared SBI CBO 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise as well as SBI CBO Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020).

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 exam consisted of Online Written Tests (Objective and Descriptive Papers). The total duration of Online Written Tests was 2 hours and 30 minutes of which the Objective paper was 2 hours and the Descriptive Paper was 30 minutes. Candidates were asked a total of 170 questions (each question carried 1 mark). The Objective paper consisted of four sections for 120 marks and the Descriptive Paper consisted of two questions for a total of 50 marks. There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

NOTE: Candidates shared that though the notification had mentioned Computer Aptitude but the exam included questions only from Reasoning Ability.

SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Letter Writing 1 25 30 mins Essay 1 25 Total 2 50 30 mins

SBI CBO 2021 Expected Cut-off Category-wise

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 170) General 100-105 OBC 90-100 EWS 85-90 SC 75-85 ST 70-75 PWD 70-75

SBI CBO Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020)

Category Expected Cut-off (Out of 200) General 100-105 OBC 90-100 EWS 85-95 SC 70-80 ST 70-75 PWD 70-75

What next after SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Test?

Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Written Test. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. Sectional Marks will not be maintained for Online Written examinations.

Candidates shortlisted in the Online Written Test based on their performance will be called in for the Screening process. The Screening Committee constituted by the Bank will examine whether the candidates fulfill the required eligibility criteria of experience. The Committee will match the job profile submitted by the candidates (certified by their existing/ previous employer(s) with whom they are/were employed) with the job profile of Scale-I Generalist Officer of the State Bank of India.

Further, candidates who qualify the Screening process will be called for an interview. The SBI CBO 2021 Interview will consist of 50 marks. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

