SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis 23rd January 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI CBO 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022 to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of the State Bank of India. The SBI CBO 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude (however, questions came only from Reasoning section), and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the SBI CBO 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 91 to 99 overall good attempts. Candidates will be shortlisted next for Screening and Interview based on their performance in the Online Written Test. In this article, we have shared SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis to share the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 exam consisted of Online Written Tests (Objective and Descriptive Papers). The total duration of Online Written Tests was 2 hours and 30 minutes of which the Objective paper was 2 hours and the Descriptive Paper was 30 minutes. Candidates were asked a total of 170 questions (each question carried 1 mark). The Objective paper consisted of four sections for 120 marks and the Descriptive Paper consisted of two questions for a total of 50 marks.

NOTE: Candidates shared that though the notification had mentioned Computer Aptitude but the exam included questions only from Reasoning Ability.

SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Letter Writing 1 25 30 mins Essay 1 25 Total 2 50 30 mins

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis (23rd January 2022) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Name of Test Difficulty level Good Attempts English Language Moderate 23-25 Banking Knowledge Moderate 33-35 General Awareness/Economy Moderate 25-27 Computer Aptitude (refer Note below) Moderate-Difficult 10-12 Total 120 91-99

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis (23rd January 2022) Section-wise Exam Review

English Language

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension (Fact-Based & Fillers Based questions) 8-10 Moderate Cloze Test 8-9 Moderate Error Detection 4-5 Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 2-3 Moderate Para Jumbles 2-3 Moderate Total 30 Moderate

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles (Direction-based & Blood Relation-based) 5 Moderate Coding-Decoding 5 Moderate Coding in Inequalities 5 Difficult Machine Input-Output 5 Moderate Total 20 Moderate

NOTE: No questions were asked from Computer Aptitude.

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

Topics included:

December & January General Awareness (No Static GK)

Questions on the tenure of IPL

Questions from RBI Circulars such as below:

What is the write-off percentage allowed for export bills?

How is the value of Rupee reported for Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS)?

What is the amount of money allowed to carry if you are traveling to Libya?

Descriptive Test

Letter Writing Questions (attempt any one)

1. Letter to Branch for credit card company for converting a purchase of TV worth Rs 63,000/- into EMIs.

2. Letter to Editor asking him for giving a brief article on ‘Not to share your debit card pin, etc’

3. Letter on behalf of a credit card company on recovery of loans.

Essay topics (attempt any one)

1. National Pension Scheme

2. Impact on traveling in 21st century

3. Bullying in an office organization

