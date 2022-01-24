JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis 23rd January 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis 23rd January 2022. The overall difficulty of the SBI CBO 2021 was Moderate and candidates were able to make 91-99 good attempts.

Created On: Jan 24, 2022 17:01 IST
SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI CBO 2021 Exam on 23rd January 2022 to fill up 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies in different offices of the State Bank of India. The SBI CBO 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude (however, questions came only from Reasoning section), and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the SBI CBO 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 91 to 99 overall good attempts. Candidates will be shortlisted next for Screening and Interview based on their performance in the Online Written Test. In this article, we have shared SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis to share the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO 2021 exam consisted of Online Written Tests (Objective and Descriptive Papers). The total duration of Online Written Tests was 2 hours and 30 minutes of which the Objective paper was 2 hours and the Descriptive Paper was 30 minutes. Candidates were asked a total of 170 questions (each question carried 1 mark). The Objective paper consisted of four sections for 120 marks and the Descriptive Paper consisted of two questions for a total of 50 marks.

NOTE: Candidates shared that though the notification had mentioned Computer Aptitude but the exam included questions only from Reasoning Ability.

SBI CBO 2021 Online Written Tests

Test A: Objective Test (Online)

Name of Test

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 mins

Banking Knowledge

40

40

40 mins

General Awareness/Economy

30

30

30 mins

Computer Aptitude 

20

20

20 mins

Total

120

120

2 hours

SBI CBO 2021 Test B: Descriptive Test (Online)

B. Name of Test (Descriptive Test)

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

1

25

30 mins

Essay

1

25

Total

2

50

30 mins

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis (23rd January 2022) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Name of Test

Difficulty level

Good Attempts

English Language

Moderate

23-25

Banking Knowledge

Moderate

33-35

General Awareness/Economy

Moderate

25-27

Computer Aptitude (refer Note below)

Moderate-Difficult

10-12

Total

120

91-99

NOTE: Notification had mentioned Computer Aptitude but the exam included questions only from Reasoning Ability.

SBI CBO 2021 Exam Analysis (23rd January 2022) Section-wise Exam Review

English Language

Topic 

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension (Fact-Based & Fillers Based questions)

8-10

Moderate

Cloze Test

8-9

Moderate

Error Detection

4-5

Moderate

Sentence Rearrangement

2-3

Moderate 

Para Jumbles

2-3

Moderate

Total

30

Moderate 

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topic

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

Puzzles (Direction-based & Blood Relation-based)

5

Moderate

Coding-Decoding

5

Moderate 

Coding in Inequalities

5

Difficult

Machine Input-Output

5

Moderate 

Total

20 

Moderate 

NOTE: No questions were asked from Computer Aptitude.

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

Topics included:

December & January General Awareness (No Static GK)

Questions on the tenure of IPL

Questions from RBI Circulars such as below:

What is the write-off percentage allowed for export bills?

How is the value of Rupee reported for Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS)?

What is the amount of money allowed to carry if you are traveling to Libya?

Descriptive Test

Letter Writing Questions (attempt any one)

1. Letter to Branch for credit card company for converting a purchase of TV worth Rs 63,000/- into EMIs.

2. Letter to Editor asking him for giving a brief article on ‘Not to share your debit card pin, etc’

3. Letter on behalf of a credit card company on recovery of loans.

Essay topics (attempt any one)

1. National Pension Scheme

2. Impact on traveling in 21st century

3. Bullying in an office organization

SBI CBO 2021 Check Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PWD)

FAQ

Q1 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts of SBI CBO 2021?

SBI CBO 2021 Overall Difficulty Level Moderate and 91-99 Good Attempts.

Q2 What was the difficulty level & good attempts in English Language in SBI CBO 2021?

SBI CBO 2021 English Language Difficulty Level Moderate and 23-25 good attempts.

Q3 What was the difficulty level & good attempts in GA/ Economy/ Banking Awareness in SBI CBO 2021?

SBI CBO 2021 GA/ Economy/ Banking Awareness Difficulty Level Moderate and 33-35 good attempts (Banking Knowledge) and 25-27 good attempts (GA/Economy).

Q4 What was the difficulty level & good attempts in Computer Aptitude in SBI CBO 2021?

No questions were asked from Computer Aptitude. Instead, this section included questions only from Reasoning Ability therefore difficulty level was Moderate-Difficult and 10-12 good attempts.

Q5 What were the Essay & Letter Writing Topics in SBI CBO 2021?

SBI CBO 2021 Essay Writing Topics: (I) National Pension Scheme (Ii) Impact on traveling in 21st century (Iii) Bullying in an office organization; And Letter Writing Topics: (I) Letter to Branch for credit card company for converting a purchase of TV worth Rs 63,000/- into EMIs, (Ii) Letter to Editor asking him for giving a brief article on ‘Not to share your debit card pin, etc, (Iii) Letter on behalf of a credit card company on recovery of loans.

Take Free Online SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
