SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Released at sbi.co.in, Download SBI Circle Based Officer Admit Hall Ticket PDF -LInk Here

Jul 10, 2025, 18:47 IST
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 link has been activated on the official website on July 10, 2025 and the candidate will be able to download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 till the date of examination, i.e., July 20, 2025.
Candidates who have successfully applied for the 2,964 vacancies can now download their admit cards from the official website sbi.co.in after providing their registration number and password. The SBI CBO Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The State Bank of India has activated the direct download to the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. A direct link is provided below to download the SBI CBI Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025

Active Link

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SBI Circle Based Officer Admit Card link has been activated on the official website. The link to download the call letter is activated till July 20, 2025. Check the table below for SBI CBI Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Organization

State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name

Circle-Based Officer (CBO)

Total Vacancies

2,964 (2,600 Regular + 364 Backlog)

Admit Card Release Date

10th July 2025

Exam Date

20th July 2025 (Single-day exam)

Selection Process

Online Test 

Interview

Official Website

www.sbi.co.in

Admit Card Status

Released (Download now)

How to Download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025?

The SBI CBI admit card 2025 is now available on the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in, from July 10, 2025. Candidates can download it from the direct link above or by following the simple steps provided below.

  • Visit the Official Website, https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers
  • Navigate to Current Openings, Recruitment of Circle-Based Officers (CBO)
  • Click on the link, download online exam call letter
  • Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
  • Verify all details and download the admit card. Take a printout for exam day.

Details Mentioned on SBI CBO Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the admit card, candidates must verify all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy, the candidate must raise objections to the Contact the SBI immediately. The list of details is provided below

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number/Registration Number
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Exam Centre Address
  • Reporting Time

