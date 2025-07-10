SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Released at sbi.co.in, Download SBI Circle Based Officer Admit Hall Ticket PDF -LInk Here

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 link has been activated on the official website on July 10, 2025 and the candidate will be able to download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 till the date of examination, i.e., July 20, 2025.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the 2,964 vacancies can now download their admit cards from the official website sbi.co.in after providing their registration number and password. The SBI CBO Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid ID.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The State Bank of India has activated the direct download to the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. A direct link is provided below to download the SBI CBI Admit Card 2025 which can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link to download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025.