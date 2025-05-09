SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off: The State Bank of India aims to fill 2964 vacancies for the Circle Based Officer posts. The online registration window link will remain active till May 29, 2025. As per the official notification, the online test will be held in July 2025, tentatively. Aspirants preparing for this exam must check the SBI CBO previous year cut off to understand the competition and set achievable goals. The cutoff marks are typically released after the announcement of the results. Those who will obtain more than or equal to the CBO cutoff marks will only be shortlisted for further selection rounds. Further details about the previous year's cut-off trends of the Circle Based Officer are shared on this page. SBI CBO Cut Off 2025 SBI CBO cut off represents the minimum score you need to achieve to qualify for further stages of the selection process. The cutoff marks are typically released separately for each stage, i.e. online & descriptive exam, interview, and final selection. Candidates must note that there will be no sectional qualifying marks. However, there will be minimum qualifying marks on aggregate, which will be decided by the Bank. Given the importance of the exam, candidates must review the SBI CBO previous year cut off to shape their preparation strategy effectively. These cut-offs vary each year due to various factors, including the number of vacancies, difficulty level, exam performance, number of test-takers, and more.

Also, read: SBI CBO Syllabus

SBI CBO Previous Year Question Paper

SBI CBO Salary SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off Marks Candidates aspiring for the upcoming CBO 2025 exam must first understand the previous year's cutoff trends. Analysing past cutoff marks can increase their familiarity with changes in exam difficulty level over the years and what kind of scores they should aim for. These cutoffs provide a clear picture of the competition and help them set realistic targets. The SBI CBO cutoff marks vary as per the category of the candidates. Moreover, the general category has a slightly higher cutoff than the reserved categories. Have a look at the SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off from 2022 to 2020 across all the selection stages. SBI CBO Cut Off 2022 The State Bank of India has released category-wise SBI CBO Cut Off 2022 for Online & Descriptive Exam, Interview, and Final Selection. Those who cleared these cutoff marks as per their zone and category were appointed for the post. Check the SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off for 2022 in detail below:

SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off 2022 (Online & Descriptive Exam) The SBI CBO Cut Off 2022 for online and descriptive exams was released separately for all the categories and zones. Scoring more than or equal to the prescribed minimum qualifying marks was essential to get shortlisted for further rounds. SBI CBO Cut Off 2022 For Online & Descriptive Exam (Out Of 170) Category Zone Bhopal Hyderabad Jaipur Mumbai Kolkata General 67 60 68 60 60 OBC 66 60 65 60 51 EWS 60 60 60 60 60 SC 51 60 55.5 60 60 ST 52 60 58 53.5 53.5 SBI CBO Cut Off 2022 (Interview) The minimum qualifying marks in the SBI CBO 2022 interview were 20 for the general category and 17.5 for reserved categories. Check the category-wise previous year cutoff marks for the interview round tabulated below:

Category Cut Off Marks SC 17.5 ST 17.5 OBC 17.5 General 20 EWS 20 LD 17.5 VI 17.5 HI 17.5 D&E 17.5 SBI CBO Final Cut Off 2022 The SBI CBO final cutoff for 2022 was announced for different zones and categories. It was computed out of 100 marks. Given below are the detailed previous year cutoff marks for final selection. Category Zone Bhopal Hyderabad Jaipur Mumbai Kolkata General 55.97 54.41 57.94 51.03 49.44 OBC 51.5 52.29 52.62 47.57 38.59 EWS 44.85 39.85 42.21 41.47 - SC 47.29 51.29 49.32 37.25 44.85 ST 39.44 51.29 50.81 47.71 49.44 SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off for 2021 The State Bank of India has announced the SBI CBO Cut Off 2021 separately after the completion of every selection round. Those who clear the cutoff marks of the Online & Descriptive Exam, Interview, and Final Selection shall be appointed for the post. Let’s discuss the SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off for 2021 below:

SBI CBO Cut Off 2021 (Online & Descriptive Exam) Access the category-wise SBI CBO previous year cut off for online and descriptive exams and understand the competition level. The cutoff marks for general category was 79 which was highest among all the categories. SBI CBO Cut Off 2021 for Online & Descriptive Exam (Out of 170) Category Cut Off Marks SC 69 ST 65 OBC 76 General 79 EWS 60 LD 64 VI 60 HI 51 D&E - SBI CBO Cut Off 2021 (Interview) Candidates must obtain minimum qualifying marks in the CBO interview to get shortlisted for the further round. Let’s discuss the SBI CBO previous year cut off 2021 for interview across all the categories in the table below: Category Cut Off Marks SC 17.5 ST 17.5 OBC 17.5 General 20 EWS 20 LD 17.5 VI 17.5 HI 17.5 D&E 17.5

SBI CBO Final Cut Off 2021 In 2021, the SBI CBO Final Cut Off was 58.68 for the general category, 53.53 for OBC and so on. Check below the category-wise past year cutoff data for final selection: Category Cut Off Marks SC 51.44 ST 44.44 OBC 53.53 General 58.68 EWS 46.24 LD 46.47 VI 42.32 HI 51.44 D&E - Previous Year SBI CBO Cut Off 2020 The State Bank of India has published the SBI CBO Cut Off 2020 for the Online Exam and Interview across all categories. The cutoff marks for the general categories were highest in both rounds. Check the SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off for 2020 in detail below: SBI CBO Cut Off 2020 (Online & Descriptive Exam) The SBI CBO Cut Off 2020 for online and descriptive exams was published separately for different categories. Achieving these cutoff marks was mandatory to move ahead in the recruitment process.