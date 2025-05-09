SBI CBO Syllabus: Aspiring candidates preparing for the SBI CBO 2025 exam should familiarise themselves with the SBI CBO Syllabus 2025 to increase their chances of acing the exam. The State Bank of India is all to conduct exam on 20th July for filling 2964 Circle Based Officer vacancies. Candidates gearing up to appear for the exam must check the detailed syllabus and exam pattern to kickstart their preparation on the right note. It will be conducted in two stages: an Objective Type exam and a Descriptive exam. Candidates are required to clear both stages to proceed further in the recruitment process.
SBI CBO syllabus comprises four sections, namely, English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude. Having a thorough knowledge of the syllabus for each subject will prepare you for what to expect in the exam. Here, we have mentioned the subject-wise SBI CBO syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and more to aid you in your preparation.
SBI CBO Syllabus 2025
The exam conducting authority has outlined the SBI CBO Syllabus in the official notification. The selection process includes two stages: an Online Written Exam and a Personal Interview. Candidates must qualify both stages to be shortlisted for the Circle Based Officer post in the State Bank of India.
SBI CBO Syllabus PDF Free Download
CBO SBI Syllabus PDF contains the important topics that candidates have to cover in each subject to excel. You can download the syllabus pdf via the direct link provided below and start your preparation accordingly.
SBI CBO Syllabus 2025 Overview
Take a look at the key highlights of SBI Syllabus and exam pattern in the table below.
|
SBI Circle Based Officer Syllabus 2025: Highlights
|
Recruitment Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Posts
|
Circle-Based Officer (CBO)
|
Exam Name
|
SBI CBO 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Total Marks
|
Objective test-120
Descriptive Test-50
Interview- 50
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark for each right answer
|
Negative Marking Scheme
|
No negative marking
|
Selection Process
|
Online Examination
Screening
Interview
Local Language Proficiency Test
What is the Latest SBI CBO Exam Pattern?
Candidates interested in Circle Based Officer posts must refer to the SBI CBO Exam Pattern to understand the structure of the exam. It will be conducted in two stages, and both stages will be held online.
SBI CBO CBT Exam Pattern
This is the first stage of the selection process, comprising 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question carries one mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
|
SBI CBO Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2025 Descriptive
To be eligible for this stage, candidates must secure more than the qualifying marks in the CBT exam, which is expected to be held in July 2025. SBI CBO Descriptive exam will last for 30 minutes and carries weightage of 50 marks.
|
SBI CBO Descriptive Test 2025
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Letter Writing
|
1
|
25
|
30 minutes
|
Essay-250 words on banking related
|
1
|
25
|
Total
|
2
|
50
|
30 minutes
SBI Circle Based Officer Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise
The syllabus for the SBI Circle Based Officer exam includes four subjects, namely, English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude. Each subject comprises topics designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge across various key areas. Tabulated below is the CBO SBI Syllabus for all subjects:
|
Sections
|
Topics
|
English Language
|
|
Banking Knowledge
|
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
|
Computer Aptitude
|
How to Cover CBO SBI Syllabus
If you are aiming to crack the SBI CBO syllabus, it is crucial to follow the right tips and strategies. By following the tips given below, you will be able to cover the syllabus in a structured manner without missing out on any topic.
- Understand the Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Start by reviewing the latest exam pattern and syllabus to know the subjects, marking scheme, and important topics.
- Create a Study Plan: Prepare a plan allocating equal hours to all sections. However, try to focus more on tough and high-weightage topics while ensuring daily revision.
- Refer to Best Books and Study Material: It is important to choose best books to prepare for the exam. These books or study materials will help you cover the syllabus comprehensively and comprise sample papers.
- Attempt Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests: Solve previous years’ question papers and mock tests to improve speed, accuracy, and familiarity with question types.
- Revise Regularly: Keep revising important topics and current affairs to retain information for a longer period of time.
