SBI CBO Syllabus: Aspiring candidates preparing for the SBI CBO 2025 exam should familiarise themselves with the SBI CBO Syllabus 2025 to increase their chances of acing the exam. The State Bank of India is all to conduct exam on 20th July for filling 2964 Circle Based Officer vacancies. Candidates gearing up to appear for the exam must check the detailed syllabus and exam pattern to kickstart their preparation on the right note. It will be conducted in two stages: an Objective Type exam and a Descriptive exam. Candidates are required to clear both stages to proceed further in the recruitment process. SBI CBO syllabus comprises four sections, namely, English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude. Having a thorough knowledge of the syllabus for each subject will prepare you for what to expect in the exam. Here, we have mentioned the subject-wise SBI CBO syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and more to aid you in your preparation.

SBI CBO Syllabus 2025 The exam conducting authority has outlined the SBI CBO Syllabus in the official notification. The selection process includes two stages: an Online Written Exam and a Personal Interview. Candidates must qualify both stages to be shortlisted for the Circle Based Officer post in the State Bank of India. SBI CBO Syllabus PDF Free Download CBO SBI Syllabus PDF contains the important topics that candidates have to cover in each subject to excel. You can download the syllabus pdf via the direct link provided below and start your preparation accordingly. SBI CBO Syllabus PDF SBI CBO Syllabus 2025 Overview Take a look at the key highlights of SBI Syllabus and exam pattern in the table below. SBI Circle Based Officer Syllabus 2025: Highlights Recruitment Body State Bank of India (SBI) Posts Circle-Based Officer (CBO) Exam Name SBI CBO 2025 Mode of Exam Online Exam Duration 2 hours 30 minutes Total Marks Objective test-120 Descriptive Test-50 Interview- 50 Marking Scheme 1 mark for each right answer Negative Marking Scheme No negative marking Selection Process Online Examination Screening Interview Local Language Proficiency Test

SBI CBO Cut Off What is the Latest SBI CBO Exam Pattern? Candidates interested in Circle Based Officer posts must refer to the SBI CBO Exam Pattern to understand the structure of the exam. It will be conducted in two stages, and both stages will be held online. SBI CBO CBT Exam Pattern This is the first stage of the selection process, comprising 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question carries one mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. SBI CBO Exam Pattern Sections No of Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 minutes Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 minutes General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 minutes Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 minutes Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2025 Descriptive To be eligible for this stage, candidates must secure more than the qualifying marks in the CBT exam, which is expected to be held in July 2025. SBI CBO Descriptive exam will last for 30 minutes and carries weightage of 50 marks. SBI CBO Descriptive Test 2025 Topics No of Questions Marks Duration Letter Writing 1 25 30 minutes Essay-250 words on banking related 1 25 Total 2 50 30 minutes SBI Circle Based Officer Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise The syllabus for the SBI Circle Based Officer exam includes four subjects, namely, English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude. Each subject comprises topics designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge across various key areas. Tabulated below is the CBO SBI Syllabus for all subjects:

Sections Topics English Language Cloze Test

Reading Comprehension

Spotting Errors

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Correction

Para Jumbles

Fill in the Blanks

Para/Sent Banking Knowledge Banking Terminologies Knowledge

Financial Awareness

Knowledge on financial institutions of importance

Principles of Insurance

Money and Banking General Awareness/Economy Current Affairs

Banking Awareness

GK Updates

Currencies

Important Places

Books and Authors

Awards

Headquarters

Prime Minister Schemes

Important Days and Dates Computer Aptitude History and Generation of Computers

Introduction to Computer Organization

Computer Memory

Computer Hardware and I/O Devices

Computer Software

Computer Languages

Operating System

Computer Network

Internet

Computer and Network Security