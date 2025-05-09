Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SBI CBO Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern, Download PDF

SBI CBO syllabus is released by the State Bank of India to fill 2964 Circle Based Officer posts. With the exam scheduled for July 20th, candidates must check the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Check the subject-wise syllabus, important topics, and topic-wise weightage to prepare well. Also, download the latest SBI CBO Syllabus PDF here.  

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 18, 2025, 14:32 IST
SBI CBO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Download Circle Based Officer Syllabus PDF

SBI CBO Syllabus: Aspiring candidates preparing for the SBI CBO 2025 exam should familiarise themselves with the SBI CBO Syllabus 2025 to increase their chances of acing the exam. The State Bank of India is all to conduct exam on 20th July for filling 2964 Circle Based Officer vacancies. Candidates gearing up to appear for the exam must check the detailed syllabus and exam pattern to kickstart their preparation on the right note. It will be conducted in two stages: an Objective Type exam and a Descriptive exam. Candidates are required to clear both stages to proceed further in the recruitment process.

SBI CBO syllabus comprises four sections, namely, English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude. Having a thorough knowledge of the syllabus for each subject will prepare you for what to expect in the exam. Here, we have mentioned the subject-wise SBI CBO syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and more to aid you in your preparation.

SBI CBO Syllabus 2025

The exam conducting authority has outlined the SBI CBO Syllabus in the official notification. The selection process includes two stages: an Online Written Exam and a Personal Interview. Candidates must qualify both stages to be shortlisted for the Circle Based Officer post in the State Bank of India.

SBI CBO Syllabus PDF Free Download

CBO SBI Syllabus PDF contains the important topics that candidates have to cover in each subject to excel. You can download the syllabus pdf via the direct link provided below and start your preparation accordingly.

SBI CBO Syllabus PDF

SBI CBO Syllabus 2025 Overview

Take a look at the key highlights of SBI Syllabus and exam pattern in the table below.

SBI Circle Based Officer Syllabus 2025: Highlights

Recruitment Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Posts

Circle-Based Officer (CBO)

Exam Name

SBI CBO 2025

Mode of Exam

Online

Exam Duration

2 hours 30 minutes

Total Marks

Objective test-120

Descriptive Test-50

Interview- 50

Marking Scheme

1 mark for each right answer

Negative Marking Scheme

No negative marking

Selection Process

Online Examination

Screening

Interview

Local Language Proficiency Test

Also, read:

What is the Latest SBI CBO Exam Pattern?

Candidates interested in Circle Based Officer posts must refer to the SBI CBO Exam Pattern to understand the structure of the exam. It will be conducted in two stages, and both stages will be held online.

SBI CBO CBT Exam Pattern

This is the first stage of the selection process, comprising 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question carries one mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

SBI CBO Exam Pattern

Sections

No of Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 minutes

Banking Knowledge

40

40

40 minutes

General Awareness/Economy

30

30

30 minutes

Computer Aptitude

20

20

20 minutes

Total

120

120

2 hours

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2025 Descriptive

To be eligible for this stage, candidates must secure more than the qualifying marks in the CBT exam, which is expected to be held in July 2025. SBI CBO Descriptive exam will last for 30 minutes and carries weightage of 50 marks.

SBI CBO Descriptive Test 2025

Topics

No of Questions

Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

1

25

30 minutes

Essay-250 words on banking related

1

25

Total

2

50

30 minutes

SBI Circle Based Officer Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

The syllabus for the SBI Circle Based Officer exam includes four subjects, namely, English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude. Each subject comprises topics designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge across various key areas. Tabulated below is the CBO SBI Syllabus for all subjects:

Sections

Topics

English Language
  • Cloze Test
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Spotting Errors
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Sentence Correction
  • Para Jumbles
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Para/Sent

Banking Knowledge
  • Banking Terminologies Knowledge
  • Financial Awareness
  • Knowledge on financial institutions of importance
  • Principles of Insurance
  • Money and Banking

General Awareness/Economy
  • Current Affairs
  • Banking Awareness
  • GK Updates
  • Currencies
  • Important Places
  • Books and Authors
  • Awards
  • Headquarters
  • Prime Minister Schemes
  • Important Days and Dates

Computer Aptitude
  • History and Generation of Computers
  • Introduction to Computer Organization
  • Computer Memory
  • Computer Hardware and I/O Devices
  • Computer Software
  • Computer Languages
  • Operating System
  • Computer Network
  • Internet
  • Computer and Network Security

How to Cover CBO SBI Syllabus

If you are aiming to crack the SBI CBO syllabus, it is crucial to follow the right tips and strategies. By following the tips given below, you will be able to cover the syllabus in a structured manner without missing out on any topic.

  • Understand the Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Start by reviewing the latest exam pattern and syllabus to know the subjects, marking scheme, and important topics.
  • Create a Study Plan: Prepare a plan allocating equal hours to all sections. However, try to focus more on tough and high-weightage topics while ensuring daily revision.
  • Refer to Best Books and Study Material: It is important to choose best books to prepare for the exam. These books or study materials will help you cover the syllabus comprehensively and comprise sample papers.
  • Attempt Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests: Solve previous years’ question papers and mock tests to improve speed, accuracy, and familiarity with question types.
  • Revise Regularly: Keep revising important topics and current affairs to retain information for a longer period of time.

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

