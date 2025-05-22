SBI CBO Question Paper 2025 will be issued after the exam concludes on July 20th. The State Bank Of India is all set to conduct the national-level exam on July 20th to fill 2964 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies. It is a highly competitive exam, with thousands of candidates applying and competing for a few vacancies. One of the most best ways to prepare is by solving previous year question papers.
SBI CBO Previous Year Question Paper is a powerful tool to prepare adequately for the written exam. Previous year question paper provides you with information about the exam pattern, the types of questions asked, and the overall difficulty level. It will also boost your confidence and keep exam anxiety at bay! Find the direct links to download SBI CBO Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions here.
SBI CBO Previous Year Question Paper
Attempting the SBI CBO Previous Year Question Paper is one of the best and effective ways to streamline your exam preparation. These papers help candidates understand the exact exam pattern, frequently asked questions, and the weightage of different topics. By referring to the SBI CBO Question Papers, aspirants can plan their study strategy and focus on high-weightage topics.
SBI CBO Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions PDF
SBI Circle Based Officer Previous Year Paper PDFs are available for download here. These PDFs include answers that candidates can analyse to know their exam readiness and strategies they need to refine to increase your chances of success.
Benefits of Solving SBI CBO Previous Year Paper PDF
- Understand the exam pattern: Practicing SBI CBO question papers helps you grasp the SBI CBO exam pattern and syllabus, including section-wise distribution and types of questions asked.
- Boost speed and accuracy: Regular practice increases your answering speed while reducing errors. It trains you to think fast and solve questions accurately within allotted time.
- Identify strengths and weaknesses: Attempting previous year papers acquaints you with topics you are good at and areas where you need improvment. This helps you fine-tune your study plan for better results.
- Reduces exam anxiety and makes you confident: Familiarity with types of questions asked and pattern lowers anxiety and builds confidence. It will prepare you for what the exam has in store for you!
- Master time management: Timed practice with past papers teaches you how to manage time across sections. It prepares you to maintain pace without compromising accuracy.
What is SBI CBO Question Paper Pattern?
SBI CBO exam is divided into four sections: English Language, Banking Knowledge, General Awareness/Economy, and Computer Aptitude. A total of 120 multiple choice questions will be asked for 120 marks. Candidates need to complete the exam in two hours. Check the number of questions asked from each section in the table below.
|
Sections
|
No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
