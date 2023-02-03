SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2022 Released @ibpsonline.ibps.in: Check Download Link Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview admit card for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO) at-ibpsonline.ibps.in. Check download link.

SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview admit card for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO) on the official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) psot held on 04 December 2022 can download SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website-https://ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Alternatively the Interview Admit Card for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2022





To download the SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password as Date of Birth to the link on the home page. You can download your interview call letter on or before 17 February 2023 from the link on the official website.

Earlier SBI has released the list of candidates passed in the written exam for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) post. Candidates qualified in the written exam will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process for the CBO posts.

Shortlisted candidates should note that they are required to appear for the interview consisting of 50 marks and they will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview to be considered for final selection. However, the minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank for the selection of the Circle Based Officer (CBO) post.

Candidates are required to download the Bio-data form available on the official website and keep the same after filling properly to submit during the interview session.

Process To Download: SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2022