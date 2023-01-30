SBI CBO Result 2022 Released @sbi.co.in: Download PDF Here

SBI CBO Result 2022 has been announced for Circle Based Officer Exam 2022 at sbi.co.in. Candidates can check the list of selected candidates here.

SBI CBO Result 2022 Download: the State Bank of India (SBI) announced the result of the online exam conducted for Circle Based Officer (CBO). SBI CBO Exam was held on 04 December 2022 and those who appeared in the exam can download SBI CBO 2022 Result from the official website of the bank (sbi.co.in). SBI has released a list containing the roll number of all shortlisted candidates for the next stage of recruitment.

SBI CBO Result 2022 Link is also provided below. The candidates can check the list of all the shortlisted roll numbers in the PDF link given below.

SBI CBO Result Download Link Click Here

SBI CBO Result: SBI CBO Interview Result 2023

Shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the interview round. The interview will consist of 50 marks. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

SBI CBO Result 2022: Steps to Download SBI CBO Selection List ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the State Bank of India i.e. sbi.co.in

Step 2:Now, go to ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/ CBO/ 2022-23/22)’ and click on ‘ONLINE EXAM RESULT’

Step 3: Download SBI CBO Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers and take a print out of the result

The bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of 1422 Circle Based Officers on a pay scale of Rs. 23700/- plus Allowances (JMGS Level 1). The application link was available from 18 October to 17 November 2022.