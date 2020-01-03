SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: Online Registration Started @sbi.co.in, Get Direct Apply Link Here, 8000+ Vacancies Notified

SBI Clerk 2020 online registration has started for 8000+ vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India (SBI). All eligible and interested can apply online for SBI Clerk 2020 through the link available on the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk 2020 Notification has been released on 02 January 2020 by the State Bank of India for recruitment against Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) vacancies in various branches of the Bank across the country. This is the golden opportunity for the govt job seekers. A total of 8000 vacancies are available across the country.

As per the official notification, start date of SBI Clerk 2020 Registration is 03 January 2020. will application window will remain opened till 26 January 2020. All eligible and interested can candidates can submit SBI Clerk 2020 Application on or before the notified last date. General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates will also be required to deposit application fee through Online mode on or before 26 January 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for SSBI Recruitment 2020 for Clerk Posts should be a graduate from any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.

Successful applicant will be called for SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam which is tentatively scheduled in February/ March 2020. Candidates can check details of SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 such as pay scale, application process, selection criteria below:

SBI Clerk 2020 Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 03 January 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 26 January 2020

SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination: February/ March 2020

SBI Clerk Vacancy:

Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) - 8000 Posts



SBI Clerk 2020 Pay Scale:

Rs.11765-655/ 3-13730-815/ 3-16175-980/ 4-20095-1145/ 7-28110-2120/ 1-30230-1310/1-31450

SBI Clerk 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.

Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 01.01.2020

SBI Clerk Age Limit:

20 years to 28 years (Relaxation in Age limits as per government norms)

SBI Clerk Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of online test (preliminary & main examination) and test of specified opted local Languages.

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern:

Preliminary Examination (online): The exam will have Objective Type questionss for 100 marks will be conducted online from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. This test would be of 1-hour duration

Main Examination: The exam will have online objective questions from four subjects i.e.-General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

How to Apply SBI Clerk 2020 ?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers - Recruitment of Junior Associates 2020. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

SBI Clerk 2020 Application Fee: