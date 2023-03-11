SBI Clerk Mains Result 2023 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download Selected Candidate PDF List

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2023 has been announced for Junior Associate at sbi.co.in. Candidates can check the list of Provisionally Selected Candidates here.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of vacancies for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre on it official website at - https://sbi.co.in/ Candidates who appeared in the SBI Clerk Mains 2023 Exam conducted on 15 January 2023 can check their results here. The result is provisional and selected candidates whose roll no. are published in the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2023 PDF have to appear for local language test also as per notification and final selection will be based on candidates performance in Mains Exam, Local language Test and fulfilling eligibility criteria by candidates. This year there were more than 5000 vacancies notified for the SBI Clerk Junior Associate exam. Candidates can check the result by following the steps given below

How to Check and Download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2023

Visit the Official website of the State Bank of India at- sbi.co.in Go to click on 'Careers' - 'Current Openings' Click on link Titled - “RECRUITMENT OF Junior Associates (Final Result Announced)” A PDF of roll no. of candidates shortlisted will appear. Check your Roll no. in the PDF and save it for future reference

Candidates can also check the result from the direct link given below.





SBI Clerk Mains Result 2023 Direct Link to Download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2023 PDF

Candidates need to check their roll no in the result PDF. More than 5000 candidates are to be selected in the clerical cadre for the post of junior associates in Customer Support and Sales via the SBI Clerk exam. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further recruitment process and attend the Proficiency Test in local language, which is next step of recruitment.

SBI Clerk Documents Required

It is also informed that it is the candidates responsibility that they should ensure the eligibility and availability of documents such as qualification certificates, experience certificates, etc.